^

Headlines

Paolo Duterte refutes ties to shabu smuggling

Shiela Crisostomo - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 10:00am
Paolo Duterte refutes ties to shabu smuggling
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City, 1st District)
Facebook.com / Pulong Duterte Official

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Rep. Paolo "Polong" Duterte said that he does not know the former Bureau of Customs intelligence officer who linked him and others to the smuggling of illegal drugs, including P11 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) confiscated in 2018.

“I do not know Jimmy Guban and I am sure that he does not know me either. We did not have any transactions or connections so there is no reason to threaten him if he ever says my name,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He reminded the public that for a person to become a “star witness” he must be truthful in his words and must have credibility.

“That person is not Jimmy Guban because he has been cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon committee because he was telling lies,” he noted.

The lawmaker underscored that it is clear that Guban’s testimonies do not have basis right from the start, so he wonders why the quad committee took him as a “star witness.”

“I would also want to see his sworn statement so that my lawyer and I can study it,” he added. 

Also implicated by Guban during the second joint hearing of the House of Representatives’ so-called quad committee were lawyer Manases Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte, and Chinese businessman Michael Yang, who served as economic adviser of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The quad committee is composed of the House panels on dangerous drugs, public order and safety, public accounts and human rights. Among other things, it is pursuing reports that funds from illegal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operators might have been used to reward law enforcers who executed drug suspects in the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

 with Helen Flores

vuukle comment

DRUG SMUGGLING

PAOLO DUTERTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US wants Bautista&rsquo;s $1.2 million property forfeited

US wants Bautista’s $1.2 million property forfeited

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
United States authorities are seeking the forfeiture of a $1.2-million property in San Francisco, California believed to have...
Headlines
fbtw

Duterte-issued land titles in Boracay invalid – DAR

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agrarian Reform has invalidated the certificate of land and ownership awards (CLOAs) distributed by former president Rodrigo Duterte to members of the Ati community in Boracay.
Headlines
fbtw
ASF vaccinations start next month

ASF vaccinations start next month

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The vaccination of hogs in Batangas will start next week as the 10,000 doses of African swine fever vaccine under emergency...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo to DOJ: Dismiss &lsquo;baseless&rsquo; human trafficking complaints

Alice Guo to DOJ: Dismiss ‘baseless’ human trafficking complaints

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo on Friday asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the human trafficking charges against...
Headlines
fbtw
3 PMA cadets get life term for fatal hazing

3 PMA cadets get life term for fatal hazing

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Three former cadets of the Philippine Military Academy have been found guilty in the hazing death of a fellow cadet in 2...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More Pinoys cool to legalizing divorce &ndash; OCTA poll

More Pinoys cool to legalizing divorce – OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
More Filipinos are not in favor of legalizing divorce, according to a recent survey conducted by the OCTA Research group...
Headlines
fbtw
Pranksters make up 98% of 911 calls

Pranksters make up 98% of 911 calls

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Nearly 98 percent of calls received daily by the government’s 911 hotline are from pranksters.
Headlines
fbtw
Angara to schools: Craft own anti-bullying policy

Angara to schools: Craft own anti-bullying policy

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Education Secretary Sonny Angara reminded all schools, public or private, to craft their own anti-bullying policy in compliance...
Headlines
fbtw
Moving Ninoy Aquino Day to August 23 illegal &ndash; Lagman

Moving Ninoy Aquino Day to August 23 illegal – Lagman

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
An opposition member of the House of Representatives yesterday questioned the motives of President Marcos in moving the celebration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with