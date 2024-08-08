^

Headlines

Senate eyeing fewer holidays to improve productivity

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 7:14pm
Senate eyeing fewer holidays to improve productivity
The Andres Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City by National Artist Guillermo Tolentino.
Caloocan Gov't / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate is studying the possibility of combining commemoration of former presidents in one holiday, similar to the United States' Presidents' Day, in a bid to make the Philippine companies more competitive.

Senate President Francis Escudero said many of the laws they will take up in the remaining sessions were holiday bills. He also noted calls to make fewer holidays.

"Yung holiday nagkasundo ang senado na limitahin and holiday. Mahigit isang buwan na ang holiday sa buong bansa, which makes Philippine companies and workers less competitive," Escudero said at a press briefing on Wednesday. (The holidays, the Senate agreed to limit the holidays. Holidays take up more than one month in the country, which makes Philippine companies and workers less competitive.)

Escudero pointed out that there are holidays on the city, municipal, provincial, and national levels, besides religious holidays.

He noted how the United States allots a holiday for former chief executives. Presidents' Day was originally the birthday of the first US president, George Washington. It later on became the holiday commemorating all American presidents.

"Lahat ng magagaling nilang presidente, pinagsama nila sa isang araw nalang na holiday," Escudero said. (All of their presidents are combined for one day, one holiday.)

Escudero also cited other holidays, such as the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) and Araw ng mga Bayani (National Heroes Day), besides individual holidays honoring individual heroes.

Escudero admitted that he directed the Senate to study the possibility of emulating the US' Presidents' Day, but acknowledged that it could be divisive. "Away yan eh," Escudero said. (It is going to be a fight.)

The Senate president said that the measure does not need to be enforced now, but they could put the proposal forward and let it go through the process.

CHIZ ESCUDERO

DAY OF VALOR

HOLIDAY

NATIONAL HEROES DAY
