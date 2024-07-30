^

Headlines

US support for Philippines steadfast regardless of election outcome — officials

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 6:49pm
US support for Philippines steadfast regardless of election outcome â�� officials
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photos with Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. in Camp Aguinaldo, where the officials held a 2+2 ministerial dialogue, July 30, 2024.
PTV / Patrick de Jesus

MANILA, Philippines — Any possible leadership shakeup in the United States from its upcoming elections will not affect the country's commitments to the Philippines, its oldest treaty partner in Asia, Washington's top diplomat and defense chief said on Tuesday.

With less than a hundred days before the US decides on a new president in November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed that the longstanding alliance between the US and the Philippines "doesn't change from election to election."

“We have a Mutual Defense Treaty that the United States is committed to, that commitment will endure,” Blinken said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Blinken and Austin are in Manila for a "2+2" dialogue with their Philippine counterparts Teodoro and Manalo, a visit that forms part of the US officials' 10-day tour across six countries in Asia. Both officials came to Manila after holding the same meeting in Japan.

The visit is believed to signal Washington's continued support for countries it considers strategic allies and partners ahead of the brewing showdown between US vice president Kamala Harris and former US president Donald Trump in the US presidential elections. 
 
"Elections are a regular feature of our democracy. What's also a regular feature is a long standing alliance between our countries," Blinken added.

Austin said that support for the Philippines in the US is bipartisan, transcending party lines. "And any time you see that level of bipartisan support, you can bet that support will continue." 
 
With over seven decades of bilateral relations, Manalo said that the Philippines-US alliance has "withstood the test of time."

The DFA secretary attributed the strength of the Philippines and the US' ties is anchored on shared values, strategic interests, and strong people-to-people ties. 

Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippines' ambassador to the US, wrote in a July 21 column that the Philippines maintains strong relationships with both Republicans and Democrats."

Since assuming the position in 2017 under former US President Donald Trump, Romualdez said the Philippines receives consistent bipartisan support from US Congress members and the American public

“Regardless of who is in the Oval Office, the relationship between the Philippines and the United States will remain strong and stable due to our many shared values and deep people-to-people connections,”Romualdez said.

Blinken and Austin's visit comes right after the Philippines completed a successful resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal without any Chinese vessels disrupting the operation.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, while the Philippines, among other Southeast Asian nations, have overlapping claims to parts of it.

Beijing has also persistently ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that its claims have no legal basis. 

In 2014, the Philippines and the US signed the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), a pact that observers say is part of a broader strategy to counter China's aggressions in the South China Sea, portions of which are the West Philippine Sea.

The agreement grants the US military access to Philippine bases for joint training, positioning of equipment and building of facilities such as runways, fuel storage and military housing. 

In April, Marcos met with leaders of Japan and the United States for a historic trilateral summit aimed at boosting economic and security ties. The DFA described the meeting as an “admirable aspiration that should not be considered a threat by any peace-loving country.” 

China slammed the trilateral meet among the three countries and scored the Philippines and Japan for "(inviting) factional opposition into the region" and engaging in cooperation that is "at the cost of hurting another country’s interests."

vuukle comment

2024 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

CHINA

DIPLOMACY

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

UNITED STATES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

SolGen: Philippines won't stop ICC from interviewing drug war suspects

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
“The ICC prosecutor can do that voluntarily by himself, directly talking to these five people,” Solicitor General...
Headlines
fbtw
Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor&rsquo;s post

Solicitor General asks court to oust Guo from mayor’s post

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General is seeking the removal from office of suspended Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo on the...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI launches manhunt to locate Alice Guo

NBI launches manhunt to locate Alice Guo

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation director Jaime Santiago said on Monday that a manhunt to locate suspended Bamban, Tarlac...
Headlines
fbtw
Habagat to bring rains across Philippines &mdash; PAGASA

Habagat to bring rains across Philippines — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
Western portions of Luzon may experience rains on Tuesday due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

Roque admits ties to firm that owns raided Benguet house with alleged POGO workers

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque denied that he owns the raided property in Tuba, Benguet where two alleged Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Supreme Court: FDA has mandate to regulate tobacco's health aspects

Supreme Court: FDA has mandate to regulate tobacco's health aspects

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
All products affecting health, including tobacco products, fall under the FDA’s mandate to ensure the safety, efficacy,...
Headlines
fbtw
Sunken Philippine tanker leaking 'minimal' oil

Sunken Philippine tanker leaking 'minimal' oil

7 hours ago
A sunken tanker off Manila was leaking "minimal" oil, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday, as a salvage company prepared...
Headlines
fbtw
Blinken, Austin hold defense talks with Philippine counterparts

Blinken, Austin hold defense talks with Philippine counterparts

By Léon Bruneau | 7 hours ago
US foreign and defense ministers met their Philippine counterparts in Manila on Tuesday, with Beijing's growing assertiveness...
Headlines
fbtw
'Carina' death toll now at 39; affected persons reach 4.8 million

'Carina' death toll now at 39; affected persons reach 4.8 million

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The death toll from Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon has hit 39, with the number of affected persons rising...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with