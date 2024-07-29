LIVE: Senate hearing on POGOs in Tarlac, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality leads the resumption of joint hearings on resolutions related to the alleged human trafficking, cyber fraud and other crimes related to Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in the country on Monday morning.

The panel, which is chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, is scheduled to hold discussions with the committees on Migrant Workers and Public Order and Dangerous Drugs.

This is the fifth hearing on POGOs to date. It is expected to tackle the case of suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo and her alleged involvement in the raided POGOs Hong Sheng in Bamban and the Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

Guo, however, has not yet issued a statement on whether she would attend the Senate inquiry. Her accountant, Nancy Gamo, who is under the Senate custody, is expected to participate in the hearing.

Former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center director general Dennis Cunanan was also invited to clarify his connection to the raided POGOs but likewise did not mention if he would attend the hearing.

Watch the Senate hearing on crimes linked to POGOs at 10 a.m.