Tropical Storm Carina slightly intensifies over Philippine Sea

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 10:53am
Tropical Storm Carina slightly intensifies over Philippine Sea
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Carina (international name Gaemi) taken as of 4:40 a.m. on July 21, 2024.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Carina (international name: Gaemi) has gradually intensified over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said Carina was located 490 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph and central pressure of hPa.

The storm is moving west northwest at 10 kph.

It is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm by Monday and could become a typhoon by Tuesday, PAGASA said.

Carina is forecast to continue moving northwest over the Philippine Sea on Sunday and Monday, before shifting northward on Tuesday.

According to PAGASA, the tropical storm is expected to stay offshore from the Philippine landmass and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday, moving near the Ryukyu Islands.

Once outside the PAR, Carina will shift northwestward over the East China Sea on Thursday, passing close to or over the Senkaku Islands.

Despite Carina's increased intensity, no wind signal has been issued at this time.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts to several areas over the coming days. The following areas will be affected: 

  • Sunday (July 21): Kalayaan Islands
  • Monday (July 22): Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas
  • Tuesday (July 23): Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas

Residents in the regions, especially those in coastal and upland areas exposed to winds, are advised by the state weather bureau to prepare for the potential of strong to gale-force gusts.

Within the next 24 hours, Carina and the intensified southwest monsoon will cause moderate sea conditions along the northern seaboard of northern Luzon, the western seaboards of central and southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the country. 

Mariners operating motorbancas and similarly-sized vessels are urged to take precautionary measures while at sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.

In a separate weather advisory, the rest of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned that the weather conditions might cause flash floods or landslides in the affected areas.

CARINA

TROPICAL STORM

TYPHOON

WEATHER
