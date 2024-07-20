Sonny Angara sworn in as new DepEd secretary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oath of newly appointed Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara on July 19, 2024, officially welcoming him to his Cabinet.

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Sonny Angara has officially assumed the role of secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), following a swearing-in ceremony held at Malacañang Palace on Friday night, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administered the oath of office to Angara.

“Welcome to the Cabinet,” Marcos told Angara shortly after his oath-taking, marking the start of the new DepEd chief's tenure.

Angara, who was appointed to the position on July 2, is expected to bring "positive changes" to the education department.

“We are looking forward to many good things to come from his appointment. We have had some discussions before he took his oath to give ourselves a good idea of what we think needs to be done,” Marcos said.

“I know that Sonny knows what is important and I know that he knows how to get things done and so I am very, very optimistic for DepEd,” he added.

In his speech, the former senator thanked Marcos and expressed his readiness to start working.

“I’m extremely grateful to our president for entrusting me with this important task to lead a very important department, to use the president’s words. Mr. President, I know how much you value education, as much as every Filipino family does,” Angara said.

“I look forward to working very closely with you in the coming days and months for the needed reforms in our educational system for the benefit of our young learners, for the benefit of future generations, Mr. President,” he added.

Angara's appointment follows the resignation of former Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte on June 19, effective Friday — the last working day before Marcos delivers his third State of the Nation Address.

Duterte's resignation from Marcos' Cabinet came in the midst of strained relations between her family and the Marcoses.