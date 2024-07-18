New Senate building costs could still be ‘conservative’, says senator

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Alan Cayetano on Thursday said that earlier estimates of the cost of the Senate building could still be conservative, hinting that he has discovered that there are people who are “blatantly lying” about the structure.

In a press briefing, Cayetano was asked about a planned conciliation with Sen. Nancy Binay. Binay and Cayetano had butted heads over the costs of the new Senate building, since the former had chaired the Senate Committee on accounts prior to Cayetano.

While Cayetano said that conciliation was a good idea, he would rather focus on the new Senate building.

“Just this week, I found out maraming tinatago sa atin. Sino nagtatago, bakit tinatago, I haven't gotten to that, but I've finally received caches, halos a half room full of documents, we’re going through it,” said Cayetano.

(Just this week, I found out that a lot of things are hidden with us. Who is hiding it and why, I haven't gotten to that, but I've finally received caches. Almost a half room full of documents, we’re going through it.)

“People are either blatantly lying or just not speaking to us,” the senator said.

Cayetano said that estimates ranging from P23 billion to P27 billion are conservative. Earlier, he said that the Senate building could cost up to P29 million.

Pressed for who could be lying about the construction cost, Cayetano said that it was “many people.” He added that he will release a statement on it soon.

According to Cayetano, technical decisions on the new Senate building will be done by August to avoid further delays.

The construction of the new Senate building has been delayed for over two years.

In June, Senate President Francis Escudero ordered the suspension of the construction after finding out that the cost of the building had ballooned from P8.9 billion in 2019 to P23.3 billion— a number that Cayetano is disputing.