^

Headlines

New Senate building costs could still be ‘conservative’, says senator

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 6:51pm
New Senate building costs could still be â��conservativeâ��, says senator
3D rendered model of the New Senate building in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City
Screengrab / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Alan Cayetano on Thursday said that earlier estimates of the cost of the Senate building could still be conservative, hinting that he has discovered that there are people who are “blatantly lying” about the structure. 

In a press briefing, Cayetano was asked about a planned conciliation with Sen. Nancy Binay. Binay and Cayetano had butted heads over the costs of the new Senate building, since the former had chaired the Senate Committee on accounts prior to Cayetano. 

While Cayetano said that conciliation was a good idea, he would rather focus on the new Senate building. 

“Just this week, I found out maraming tinatago sa atin. Sino nagtatago, bakit tinatago, I haven't gotten to that,  but I've finally received caches, halos a half room full of documents, we’re going through it,” said Cayetano. 

(Just this week, I found out that a lot of things are hidden with us. Who is hiding it and why,  I haven't gotten to that,  but I've finally received caches. Almost a half room full of documents, we’re going through it.) 

“People are either blatantly lying or just not speaking to us,” the senator said.

Cayetano said that estimates ranging from P23 billion to P27 billion are conservative. Earlier, he said that the Senate building could cost up to P29 million.  

Pressed for who could be lying about the construction cost, Cayetano said that it was “many people.” He added that he will release a statement on it soon. 

According to Cayetano, technical decisions on the new Senate building will be done by August to avoid further delays. 

The construction of the new Senate building has been delayed for over two years.

In June, Senate President Francis Escudero ordered the suspension of the construction after finding out that the cost of the building had ballooned from  P8.9 billion in 2019 to P23.3 billion— a number that Cayetano is disputing.  

vuukle comment

ALAN PETER CAYETANO

SENATE

SENATE BUILDING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Business groups back total ban on POGOs

Business groups back total ban on POGOs

By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Business groups yesterday expressed support for a total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators, which are being linked...
Headlines
fbtw
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte teases 'long story' behind resignation from DepEd
play

Sara Duterte teases 'long story' behind resignation from DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
One of the factors that pushed Vice President Sara Duterte to step down as Department of Education secretary stemmed from...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin

Alice Guo, Guo Hua Ping on immigration lookout bulletin

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
The names Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping have both been placed in the Immigration Lookout Bulletin, the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is against bills seeking a total ban of online gaming sites, PAGCOR chair Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cruise Visa Waiver Program launched to boost Philippine cruise tourism portfolio

Cruise Visa Waiver Program launched to boost Philippine cruise tourism portfolio

10 hours ago
To enhance its priority tourism portfolio, the Department of Tourism launched the Cruise Visa Waiver Program on Tuesday in...
Headlines
fbtw
Rain showers expected on Thursday due to LPA, habagat &mdash; PAGASA

Rain showers expected on Thursday due to LPA, habagat — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
A low pressure area and the southwest monsoon may cause a downpour to most parts of the country on Thursday, state weather...
Headlines
fbtw
POGO torture victims speak out at House inquiry

POGO torture victims speak out at House inquiry

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
Four foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, rescued from POGO hubs in Pampanga and Tarlac appeared at Wednesday's inquiry of two...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China set up presidential hotline on South China Sea

Philippines, China set up presidential hotline on South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
The Philippines and China have signed an agreement raising to the highest level the officials who may use an emergency hotline...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with