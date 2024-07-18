BI: Ex-US Airforce personnel barred entry from Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A former personnel of the United States Airforce who is convicted sex offender has been prevented from entering the the Clark International Airport, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

The BI said the American identified as Rusty Conlan, 33, arrived in Clark on July 8 from Taiwan.

Conlan was denied entry after an immigration officer saw that he had a “positive hit” in the agency’s derogatory alert system.

It was later discovered that the former air force personnel was a registered sex offender due to his conviction for a sex offense he committed while he is still in service.

In 2022, Conlan court-martialed and found guilty of two counts of possessing child pornography, leading to his discharge from the military.

“Our country is off-limits to all foreign sexual predators because it is our duty to protect our women and children from being victimized by these unwanted aliens,” Immigration Commissioner Tansingco said in a statement.

The BI stated that Thomas has been added to the immigration blacklist, permanently barring him from entering the Philippines due to his status as an undesirable alien.