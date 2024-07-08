PNP eyes charges vs Rodrigo Duterte for 'obstructing' search for Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is studying the possibility of charging former President Rodrigo Duterte with obstruction of justice after he told reporters last week that he did not want to reveal the whereabouts of wanted sex trafficker Apollo Quiboloy, its chief said on Monday.

PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said "any statement" that claims to know Quiboloy's location will be reviewed by the PNP to check if it violates Presidential Decree 1829, which penalizes "any person who knowingly or willingly obstructs, impedes, frustrates or delays the apprehension and prosecution of suspected criminal offenders."

"We are looking through our legal service to get witnesses to file cases. You cannot say something that will disrupt police's efforts," Marbil said in an interview with "TeleRadyo Serbisyo" on Monday.

"Remember we are spending millions of manpower, pesos, to locate these people. It's the obligation of citizens to help the government," he added.

This comes after Duterte told reporters in Tacloban City on June 1 that he knows where the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder is but that he would keep the information "secret."

Duterte is a close ally of Quiboloy and volunteered to manage KOJC properties in March after the controversial preacher was cited in contempt for failing to show up to a Senate committee inquiry about the sexual abuse and human trafficking allegations against him. The Senate has since ordered his arrest.

Quiboloy also has standing warrants of arrest from the Davao City and Pasig City courts for child sexual abuse and human trafficking cases.

In June, heavily armed law enforcement authorities barged into Quiboloy's compounds in Davao City to serve a warrant of arrest against him and his other KOJC companions.

Civilians vocal about protecting Quiboloy attempted to stop authorities from entering the three KOJC properties, resulting in a scuffle that wounded at least three KOJC members.

Marbil said that he has already ordered the PNP legal service to pursue a case against Duterte because of the difficulties that cops face when trying to serve warrants of arrest against Quiboloy.

"Every time we go there, when we serve a warrant of arrest, someone gets hurt. That's what we want to avoid: innocent people being used to protect fugitives," Marbil said in a mix of English and Filipino.

On Monday, Interior and Local Government chief Benhur Abalos announced a P10 million reward for anyone who can provide information that will lead to Quiboloy's arrest.

A P1 million reward will also be given to any informant who can provide the whereabouts of Quiboloy's subordinates facing child sexual abuse charges, specifically Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada, Sylvia Camanes and Jackiely Roy.

On top of his pending cases in the Philippines, Quiboloy is also wanted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation for human rights violations, including sexual abuse of minors.