^

Headlines

Senator bares papers suggesting Alice Guo was born in China

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 6:28pm
Senator bares papers suggesting Alice Guo was born in China
In this May 7, 2024 Facebook post shows Mayor Alice Guo of Tarlac, Bamban. Photo inset shows "Guo Hua Ping."
Facebook / Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Senator Win Gatchalian

MANILA, Philippines — New documents obtained by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian indicate that suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo first entered the Philippines when she was already a teen, contrary to her claim and her birth certificate that she was born in Tarlac.

The documents Gatchalian sent to reporters came from the Board of Investments from the Guo family's application for Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV) and the Bureau of Immigration.

 

Gatchalian said the embattled mayor "might be Guo Hua Ping, who entered the Philippines on Jan. 12, 2003 when she was 13 years old."

To recall, in May, social media users noted an article on World News, a Chinese-language newspaper based in Binondo, Manila, that said Guo is also known as "Guo Huaping, the daughter of Mr. Guo Jianjiang of Chaodai Village, Jinjing Town, Jinjiang City, Fujian Province." 

RELATEDChinese language newspaper celebrating Alice Guo’s mayoral victory earns buzz

The senator said the documents show that Guo's real birth date is Aug. 31, 1990, and not July 12, 1986, as stated in her official birth certificate.

One document sent by Gatchalian is a photocopy of a passport with the name "GUO HAPING." The place of birth indicated in the passport is Fujian, China, with the date of birth being Aug. 31, 1990. 

In the document labelled SIRV, Guo Haping's nationality was stated as Chinese.

Gatchalian also pointed out that similar to the findings his office earlier gathered, Guo Huaping's registered mother is named "Lin Wenyi."

These allegations all add to the confusion that has surrounded the real identity of the Bamban mayor, who earlier on Tuesday called for a fair investigation into the accusations against her in a letter sent to Malacañang.

The letter, submitted by her legal representatives, states that Guo's name has been "dragged unfairly" after a series of Senate hearings that sought to clarify her links to the POGO hub recently raided in Bamban, Tarlac.

On Monday, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission said it had gathered enough evidence to file a human trafficking case against Guo.

For Gatchalian, these new documents could strengthen the filing of a quo warranto case against the Bamban mayor.

In the letter sent by Guo's camp to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Guo asserted her innocence and denied all accusations against her related to human trafficking, kidnapping and money laundering.

Guo also said in the letter that her shortcomings are due to a "lack of knowledge" and not intentional wrongdoing.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

SEN SHERWIN GATCHALIAN

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats

Philippines says Chinese ships rammed, damaged its boats

10 hours ago
The Philippine government accused Chinese ships of ramming and damaging its boats in the South China Sea during a confrontation...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino sailor killed in Huthi attack on cargo ship &mdash; White House

Filipino sailor killed in Huthi attack on cargo ship — White House

10 hours ago
A Filipino sailor was killed when Yemen's Huthi rebels attacked a bulk cargo carrier last week, the White House said, condemning...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-official in PDAF scam linked to POGO ops &mdash; Hontiveros

Ex-official in PDAF scam linked to POGO ops — Hontiveros

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday sounded the alarm over a reported link of a former government official convicted...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese media pushes 'Philippines as aggressor&rsquo; narrative before viral Marcos deepfake

Chinese media pushes 'Philippines as aggressor’ narrative before viral Marcos deepfake

By Cristina Chi | 10 days ago
A relentless months-long campaign by Chinese state media to depict the Philippines as the aggressor in the South China Sea...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines submits extended continental shelf claim in West Philippine Sea to UN

Philippines submits extended continental shelf claim in West Philippine Sea to UN

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
The Philippines has formally submitted a claim to the United Nations, seeking recognition of its entitlement to an extended...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy captain vows to return to sea after Houthi attack

Pinoy captain vows to return to sea after Houthi attack

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
MV Tutor captain Christian Domarique has vowed to return to the seas after he and 20 other Filipino seafarers were rescued...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo may face human trafficking charges &ndash; PAOCC

Guo may face human trafficking charges – PAOCC

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission has gathered enough evidence to file human trafficking charges against Bamban...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos on Eid&rsquo;l Adha: Courage at comfort&rsquo;s expense

Marcos on Eid’l Adha: Courage at comfort’s expense

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipinos yesterday to be courageous even at the expense of comfort and security amid...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP hits &lsquo;deceptive&rsquo; China claims on ship collision

AFP hits ‘deceptive’ China claims on ship collision

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Beijing’s account of the collision of one of its coast guard ships with a Philippine supply vessel near Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with