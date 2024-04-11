^

DILG, PNP told: Intensify crackdown vs colorum PUVs

April 11, 2024 | 9:40am
File photo of heavy traffic along the C5-Ortigas flyover and westbound flyover of Ortigas Avenue.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to intensify its crackdown on illegal public utility vehicles (PUVs) to ease traffic congestion in the nation’s capital. 

Marcos issued this directive to DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and PNP chief Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil at the Bagong Pilipinas town mall meeting on traffic concerns held at FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City on Wednesday.

During the town hall meeting, the president denounced the proliferation of illegal PUVs, or so-called “colorum,” as one of Metro Manila’s biggest problems on traffic, stressing that colorum vehicles are choking vehicular flow in major thoroughfares across Metro Manila. 

He said that the large number of colorum PUVs only reinforces the need for a rigorous crackdown by the government. Legitimate permit-holding PUVs are essential for safely transporting commuters to their destinations.

The chief executive also requested PUV cooperatives and similar associations to police their own ranks and help authorities in its campaign against colorum vehicles.

“Hindi ko akalain at trenta porsiyento ng pumapasada ay colorum pala,” Marcos said. “Pulis ang mag-i-enforce niyan at titiyakin na may prangkisang tama, kasama sa kooperatiba lahat ng inyong grupo at ng mga ibang transport groups, mga TODA lahat ay kinikilala ang mga magpapasada.”

(It turns out there are many, and I didn't realize that 30% of those operating are colorum. The police will enforce that and ensure there is proper documentation. This will involve cooperation from transport cooperatives, your group, and other transport associations like TODAs, to recognize and regulate these operators.)

Abalos said his agency, as well as the PNP, the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), will coordinate more closely in this renewed campaign against colorum vehicles.

Meanwhile, top officials of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will confer with other law enforcement agencies in craftting a comprehensive plan to finally put an end to the illegal operation of colorum vehicles across the country.
 
LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said that the anti-colorum campaign will be “more aggressive than before,” citing its adverse effects on legitimate transport operators who said that they have been losing 30% of their income per day to colorum operators.
 
“Taking the cue from the president's directive, which was echoed by the Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, the LTO intends to double time its efforts and widen its net by coordinating efforts with the PNP, PCG and SAICT,” Mendoza said, after the Bagong Pilipinas townhall meeting.

The meeting on traffic concerns took place several hours before the president left for the US for a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to tackle regional security issues.

The meeting was hosted by San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, who is also the chairman of the Metro Manila Council.

Among the Cabinet secretaries who attended the town hall meeting were Abalos, Secretary of Transportation Jaime Bautista, Secretary of Public Works and Highways Manuel Bonoan, Secretary of National Economic and Development Authority Arsenio Balisacan, and Secretary of Tourism Christina Frasco.

Also present were MMDA Acting Chairman Romando Artes and several high-ranking officers of the Philippine National Police. Mayors of Metro Manila also attended the town hall meeting.

COLORUM

TRAFFIC
