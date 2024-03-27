^

NBI nabs scammers posing as DBM personnel

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 6:35pm
MANILA, Philippines —  The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) apprehended eight individuals posing as officials and employees of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) who were involved in illicit activities. 

In a report by the Philippine News Agency, the NBI said that its operatives arrested the individuals in an entrapment operation in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday.

One of the suspects, according to the NBI, introduced herself to DBM’s undersecretary supposedly in charge of special projects.

The scammers offered the complainant, a project contractor, access to government projects related to dam construction valued at approximately P1.3 billion.

They assured the complainant that the project would be awarded to her once she provided "grease money" for the project's plan to start the document processing for the project award.

After receiving and addressing the complaint, the DBM enlisted the NBI's assistance in conducting an entrapment operation, leading to the arrest of the suspects who accepted the P500,000 marked money.

The DBM stated that two of the suspects have already indicated their willingness to testify as witnesses against the other suspects.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, meanwhile, condemned the fraudulent activity and urged the public to never tolerate such acts. 

"Seryoso po ang DBM sa paglaban sa katiwalian gaya po ng ganitong mga gawain. Kaya naman po hinihikayat ko po ang taumbayan na agad magsumbong at i-report kung may mga mae-encounter sila na ganitong mga indibidwal,” DBM’s press release read, quoting Pangandaman. 

(The DBM is serious about fighting corruption. That's why I encourage people to immediately report if they encounter scrupulous individuals). 

