Some developers cut through Chocolate Hills – DENR

Photo shows the wooden stairs and view deck on a Chocolate Hills mound near the Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort in Sagbayan, Bohol, where a government task force is conducting a probe on illegal structures built on the geological formation.

MANILA, Philippines — Some project developers cut through the Chocolate Hills in Bohol during the construction of their structures, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said, reiterating that this is prohibited under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) law.

In a radio interview yesterday, Loyzaga noted that the defacement of Chocolate Hills was even worse in the case of Sagbayan Peak, where the hilltop was all but lopped off.

“Based on our fly-over, there were similar resorts that we discovered. We discovered in particular the Sagbayan Peak where the peak of the Chocolate Hills was flattened,” she said.

Loyzaga and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos visited the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort and other structures within the Chocolate Hills on Thursday.

“What I saw yesterday, the developer (Captain’s Peak Resort) cut some of the trees in order to design (the resort) and execute the project,” Loyzaga added.

She said that all structures at the Chocolate Hills will likely be demolished to restore the protected area.

“The (violations) on the hills were very obvious for them to execute their design in the development,” she said, noting the alteration of the hills is strictly prohibited.

Loyzaga said the demolition of the structures is necessary to restore what was damaged at the Chocolate Hills.“Yes, there is a need (to demolish the structures). We have what we call a mitigation approach for this kind of activity. The first one is to avoid the disturbance. If we cannot avoid the disturbance, we need to minimize, remedy and if we cannot remedy, we need to task (the developer) to compensate, to offset (the damage) through compensation,” she said.

“We are trying to trace when the activities started as we suspect that the activities happened when our concerned personnel were not allowed to go out during the COVID period,” she added.

Another resort

The Bud Agta resort – situated in Barangay Tamboan in Carmen town where some of the Chocolate Hills are also located – has violated the law, according to Mayor Conchita delos Reyes.

Reyes said that she did not issue a mayor’s permit to operate this year since the resort only applied for a trekking and camping ground.

The mayor said that she found out the resort has built a 174-step spiral staircase made of hardwood and G.I. pipes that leads to the top of a Chocolate Hill, based on the environmental clearance certificate (ECC) issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

She admitted that she issued a mayor’s permit in 2023 since the resort was issued an ECC and has been allowed by the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

The ECC of the resort provides for a hilltop and viewing deck, aside from other amenities like cottage area, restrooms, resto bar, duck pond, trekking and camping grounds.

Reyes said she will also conduct an inventory of all resorts established in protected areas in Carmen town.

The government of Carmen manages the Chocolate Hills Complex, an eco-tourism park located in Barangay Buenos Aires, not far from Bud Agta resort.

Chocolate Hills Complex is owned by the provincial government, which takes 30 percent of net income, while Carmen town takes 70 percent.

The mayor said the Chocolate Hills Complex raked in over P106 million last year, surpassing its target of P80 million from fees and other income. Tourist arrivals at the complex averages 2,500 visitors daily.

Chocolate Hills Complex was built before the Chocolate Hills protected area was created and declared a national monument for its scientific and historical importance.

Liability

For his part, Abalos said he has an initial list of local government officials who will be charged for allowing the construction of the Captain’s Peak Resort.

Abalos likewise gave assurance that they will hold accountable those liable for defacement of the Chocolate Hills protected area.

“I’m sure there’s liability. They’re liable under the law,” he told reporters during his ocular inspection on Thursday at the Captain’s Peak resort, which was found operating without an ECC.

Abalos did not identify those who will be held liable, as he still has to evaluate the findings of his investigating team prior to submitting a report to the Office of the Ombudsman.

At the same time, Loyzaga told media that there’s a possibility for closure of the Captain’s Peak Resort. She added that demolition of the resort may be done, then the restoration of the hills follows.

“Most important at this point is if Bohol wants to keep its geopark status, it needs to have certain standards in terms of its development moving forward and part of that has to do with the rehabilitation of sites like this,” Loyzaga told media.

Abalos and Loyzaga agreed on two other things: a review of the guidelines and an inventory, as well as capacitating the members of the PAMB.

In 2018, PAMB approved a resolution granting go-signal to the Captain’s Peak resort, since the board was then presided over by a barangay captain. The resort was also given a building permit by the local government unit of Sagbayan, even without an ECC.

According to Abalos, the PAMB had no chairman when the resolution was approved.

PAMB allows the use of 20 percent of the Chocolate Hills area. This enabled the resort owner to build two water slides at the foot of the two hills attached to the swimming pool and seven cottages. There are still two unfinished concrete buildings issued with building permits until the resort was closed down when Abalos inspected the area.

In a memorandum circular, Abalos directed all Department of the Interior and Local Government regional directors to do an inventory of all establishments inside protected areas and submit the list to him.

Loyzaga said an inventory is in order to identify resorts in critical protected areas, and a review of some 114 legislated protected areas must be done.

DOT in PAMB

The Department of Tourism (DOT) would lobby for it to become a part of the PAMB, which is responsible for overseeing the country’s protected areas such as the world-famous Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

“On the national level, since PAMB is a creation of law and DOT is not a part of PAMB, we are lobbying for legislation to amend its composition to include the DOT so it may give its insights and guidance on sustainable tourism development for protected areas,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco said.

Once included, the DOT would be able to “provide recommendations on furthering the protection and preservation of the country’s protected areas safeguarded by the law,” according to a statement from the agency.

Responsible tourism should be observed in protected areas, Abalos, Loyzaga and Frasco said in a joint statement amid the controversy brought by the development of resorts and other structures at the Chocolate Hills.

In the statement, the three Cabinet officials added that the issuance of ECC should be a prerequisite for the development of areas covered by the NIPAS law.

“The recent issue at the Chocolate Hills in Bohol highlights the importance of responsible development in protected areas, emphasizing the delicate balance between economic development, sustainable livelihood and environmental conservation,” they said.

According to Loyzaga, Abalos and Frasco, the preservation of the country’s natural heritage is paramount, adding that harnessing the economic benefits of the nation’s resources must be tempered with the duty to uphold the integrity of the protected areas today and for generations yet to come.

Loyzaga, Abalos and Frasco added that approval and implementation of management plans in the protected areas can only be effective through balanced and streamlined representation in governing bodies, such as the PAMB.

“Together, the DENR, DILG and the DOT commit to strategic collaboration and a holistic approach to achieving a sustainable future for all,” they said. — Bella Cariaso, Ric Obedencio, Ghio Ong