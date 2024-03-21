^

Over 1 million passengers expected at NAIA this Holy Week

Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 6:30pm
Over 1 million passengers expected at NAIA this Holy Week
Passengers line up at check in counters in Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — More than one million passengers are expected to flock to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the country’s main gateway, this Holy Week, the Manila International Airport (MIAA) said on Thursday.

MIAA anticipates a 15% rise in passenger volume next week compared to the 926,755 travelers that passed through NAIA’s four terminals from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday in 2023. 

According to MIAA, passenger numbers for the first 14 days of March averaged 132,367 daily. 

During this Holy Week, passenger traffic could reach 140,000 on a single day, a figure close to pre-pandemic levels. The Lenten season before the pandemic saw an average of 140,812 passengers daily, or 1,126,501 for eight days. 

“Our domestic operations, in particular, have been consistently surpassing pre-pandemic flight movement and passenger volume. We anticipate travelers taking advantage of exploring local destinations, the ease and convenience of air travel, summer airline promotions, or simply vacationing and being with family during this time,” MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said.

“We are prepared for this influx at our terminals, especially as Holy Week coincides with summer, historically a peak season for air travel,” he added.

MIAA advised passengers to be at NAIA at least three hours before international departure and two hours before domestic departure. Travelers with only hand-carry luggage are encouraged to check in online or use the check-in kiosks. 

It also urged international inbound travelers to complete eTravel registration online before arrival. Philippine passport holders are encouraged to use immigration e-gates upon arrival.  — Gaea Katreena Cabico

