Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests — DFA

Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 3:30pm
This photo taken on March 5, 2024 shows journalists filming as a China Coast Guard vessel (R) sails in front of the BRP Sindangan during a supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines had received a number of maritime-related proposals from China last year, but many of the suggestions were not considered because they were not aligned with the country’s interest, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

“While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after a careful study, scrutiny and deliberation within the Philippine government, to be contrary to our national interests,” the department said in a statement. 

One of the proposals raised by Beijing “insisted on actions that would be deemed as acquiescence or recognition of China’s control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal as China’s territory.”

DFA stressed that Manila could not consider such a proposal “without violating the constitution or international law.” Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines. 

The agency said the Philippines submitted counter proposals, but China did not consider them. Instead, Beijing presented its own counter proposals, which like the previous ones, did not reflect Manila’s interests, particularly on issues such as the South China Sea. 

The DFA was responding to a report published by the Manila Times quoting a “ranking Chinese official” as saying the 11 concept papers presented by Beijing in April 2023 “were met with inaction by the Marcos administration.”

“In no way did the Philippine government ignore China’s proposals,” the DFA said,

“The DFA wishes to underscore that the Philippines is approaching these confidential negotiations with utmost sincerity and good faith. We were, therefore, surprised by China’s disclosure of sensitive details of our bilateral discussions,” it added. 

Improved communication, ‘calm approach’

The DFA said the proposals of the two countries were further discussed during a bilateral consultation meeting on South China Sea matters last January in Shanghai.

During the meeting, Filipino and Chinese diplomats agreed to “calmly deal” with incidents in the tense waterway through diplomacy.

They also agreed to improve communications between the foreign ministers and the coast guards of the Philippines and China. 

Last week, the Philippines reported that the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels “harassed, blocked, deployed water cannons, and executed maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct” a resupply mission to troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. 

Relations between Manila and Beijing have deteriorated under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he improves ties with the United States and pushes back against Chinese actions in the West Philippine Sea. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
