^

Headlines

66 face raps for illegal recruitment to South Korea

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
March 3, 2024 | 10:30am
66 face raps for illegal recruitment to South Korea
Undated file photo of Overseas Filipino workers, locally stranded individuals and passengers with cancelled domestic fl ights wait at the NAIA-2’s departure area.
STAR / Rudy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said at least 66 people were slapped with criminal complaints for their alleged involvement in an illegal recruitment scheme targeting “Seasonal Work Program” (SWP) participants.

The Philippines is seeking a binding agreement with South Korea for the protection of Filipinos hired under SWPs.

“We are already on track and, hopefully, in the near future, the national to national government agreement that we want may materialize,” DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said at a news forum in Quezon City.

He said they have filed cases of illegal recruitment and estafa against the suspects before the Department of Justice.

Cacdac said unscrupulous individuals would act as brokers, demanding fees ranging from P20,000 to P100,000 from Filipinos hired as workers in farms in South Korea.

“They demand this (fee) from the worker before they leave, and if the worker is unable to pay, they would be in debt to whoever this broker is,” he said.

The brokers in the Philippines, Cacdac said citing insider information, also have counterparts in South Korea who claim to facilitate arrangement between the South Korean farm owner and the local government units (LGUs) where the workers come from.

A seasonal worker, Cacdac said, earns about P80,000 a month for a contract for about three to five months, with a possible extension to three months.

He said there are 67 LGUs in the country with sisterhood agreements with local governments in South Korea. He said he finds the arrangements odd, as these types of deals should be about cultural exchanges, tourism and trade-related endeavors.

Cacdac explained the so-called broker system is illegal, as the workers did not go through the DMW or a private recruitment agency.

There are around 3,400 Filipino seasonal workers in South Korea whose applications did not go through the DMW.

The DMW has also received about 160 labor complaints, such as violations of the contract as well as uncomfortable or undesirable living or working conditions in farms in South Korea.

With a binding agreement from the South Korean government, Cacdac said Filipino seasonal workers would be assured of protection from unfair practices.

“The South Korean government itself said they will protect (the seasonal workers), the same as they do factory workers. They will give them protection,” he said.

The Philippine government has an agreement with South Korea for an employment permit system covering factory workers since 2002.

Workers head for South Korea

The first batch of Filipino seasonal farm workers bound for South Korea has already left the Philippines, according to the DMW.

In a statement, the DMW said the farm workers underwent “Interim Pipeline Processing” (IPP) procedure that guarantees their rights and welfare under the SWP.       

“Under the IPP, overseas Filipino workers are provided contracts, decent working conditions, and insurance coverage as members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration,” the DMW said.

The SWP forms part of the sisterhood agreements between local governments of the Philippines and South Korea.

The SWP offers agricultural work to farmers from other countries for three to five months to “address chronic labor shortages” in South Korea.

The Philippines is among the countries that have signed a memorandum of agreement with partner local government units to participate in the SWP. — Rhodina Villanueva

vuukle comment

OFW

WORKER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP to elderly: Beware of Glue Ladies

PNP to elderly: Beware of Glue Ladies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A criminal gang composed mostly of women is preying on senior citizens making cash withdrawals from automated teller mac...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

Lone bettor wins P175 million days after 'glitch' mars lotto draw

By James Relativo | 23 hours ago
A lucky bettor will enter the month of March as a multi-millionaire after winning the P175.16 million jackpot prize during last...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos eyes Basilan as food, fisheries production center

President Marcos eyes Basilan as food, fisheries production center

By Helen Flores | 3 hours ago
President Marcos wants to transform Basilan – a province once wracked by violence and terrorism – into a food...
Headlines
fbtw
Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March&nbsp;

Seniors, PWDs to get P500 monthly grocery discount starting March 

By Cristina Chi | 3 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will raise the monthly discount cap on groceries and prime commodities for senior citizens...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator calls out loitering China vessels in Philippines Rise

Senator calls out loitering China vessels in Philippines Rise

By Mark Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
Chinese vessels were caught “loitering” and doing research in Benham Rise, also called Philippine Rise, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
President Marcos to attend Asean-Australia meet in Melbourne

President Marcos to attend Asean-Australia meet in Melbourne

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
President Marcos leaves today for Melbourne, Australia to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia...
Headlines
fbtw
ASF vaccine available by yearend

ASF vaccine available by yearend

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 4 hours ago
The wait for the vaccine for African swine fever (ASF), which has decimated over three million pigs in the country, would...
Headlines
fbtw
Tycoons partner for landmark energy deal

Tycoons partner for landmark energy deal

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Tycoons Manuel V. Pangilinan, Ramon S. Ang and Sabin M. Aboitiz have partnered for a landmark power deal that would expand...
Headlines
fbtw
Mindoro says thank you

Mindoro says thank you

12 hours ago
Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor and Vice Gov. Eejay Falcon present a plaque of appreciation to Civil Defense administrator...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with