^

Headlines

PNP to deploy 8,500 police for EDSA People Power events

Philstar.com
February 19, 2024 | 6:27pm
PNP to deploy 8,500 police for EDSA People Power events
Renato Vallarte (C), a worker from the Spirit of EDSA Foundation, attaches flags to the statues at the People Power Monument two days before the anniversary of the People Power revolution in Manila on February 23, 2016. The Philippines is this week celebrating 30 years of democracy, but thousands who suffered through the Marcos dictatorship tremble with anger at slow justice and the stunning political ascent of the late strongman's heir. President Benigno Aquino will on February 25 lead the commemoration of the "People Power" uprising that allowed his mother, Corazon, to take over from Ferdinand Marcos after he fled to the United States.
AFP / Noel Celis, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police will send around 8,500 of its personnel to “secure” two commemorations of the anniversary of the EDSA People Power uprising on February 25.

The PNP will deploy some 6,000 cops for the upcoming rally in Metro Manila while 2,500 will be sent to the rally in Cebu, according to a state news agency.

“And of course, these numbers will adjust depending on how the intelligence reports will come in," PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. told reporters on the sidelines of a Manila Police District event on Monday.

Acorda said that cops will exercise “maximum tolerance” but he also hoped for protestors to “not sow chaos.”

Previously, mass demonstrations held in honor of the EDSA revolt that led to the overthrow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. have been peaceful with zero reports of scuffles between cops and protestors.

President Marcos Jr. did not include the EDSA anniversary in the list of holidays for 2024.

The Office of the President opted not to include the event as a holiday due to the “minimal socio-economic impact in declaring this day as a special non-working holiday.”

vuukle comment

BONGBONG MARCOS

EDSA

PEOPLE POWER REVOLUTION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BFAR: Foreign fishers using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

BFAR: Foreign fishers using cyanide in Bajo de Masinloc

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen were reportedly destroying corals and marine resources in Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag Shoal)...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri to PMA alumni:Protect Constitution

Zubiri to PMA alumni:Protect Constitution

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Amid bickering with congressmen on Charter change, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Saturday enjoined Philippine Military...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-SAF chief liable in 2009 helicopter deal &ndash; SC

Ex-SAF chief liable in 2009 helicopter deal – SC

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court reversed the ruling of the Court of Appeals that cleared former Philippine National Police-Special Action...
Headlines
fbtw
Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

Small fishers to BFAR: File charges vs Chinese vessels destroying marine resources

10 hours ago
Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas criticized the government’s alleged inaction toward the destructive...
Headlines
fbtw
4 Central Luzon provinces under dry spell

4 Central Luzon provinces under dry spell

By Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
Four provinces in Central Luzon are now under a dry spell amid the El Niño phenomenon, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Seven dead in Lanao del Norte clashes with Islamist militants &mdash; army

Seven dead in Lanao del Norte clashes with Islamist militants — army

6 hours ago
Six soldiers and at least one Islamist militant have been killed in the southern Philippines, an army spokesman said Monday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Davao, Caraga infra damage tops P1B after floods, landslides

Davao, Caraga infra damage tops P1B after floods, landslides

6 hours ago
The floods and landslides impacted 216 facilities, bringing the cost of infrastructure damage to P1.19 billion.
Headlines
fbtw
Senate issues subpoena vs Quiboloy

Senate issues subpoena vs Quiboloy

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
The Senate has officially issued a subpoena against controversial preacher and Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy...
Headlines
fbtw
Siquijor residents receive cash, rice aid

Siquijor residents receive cash, rice aid

20 hours ago
Residents of Siquijor yesterday received P1,000 cash and a 25-kilogram sack of rice each as part of the Cash and Rice Distribution...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with