Two Pinoy nurses cared for Kate Middleton

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet

MANILA, Philippines — Two “amazing and kind” Filipino nurses looked after the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton while she was recuperating in hospital after abdominal surgery.

In a post on social media, Patricia Spruce of the Somerset NHS Foundation Trust mentioned that Prince William spoke of two Filipino nurses who looked after Middleton.

“Prince William said that Katherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind,” she said.