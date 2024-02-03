Lakas stalwarts sign pro-Speaker manifesto

Speaker Martin Romualdez answers questions during a press conference at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Nov. 23, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Amid rumors of a House leadership change for allegedly using the ayuda cash subsidy to push the people’s initiative signature drive, the ruling Lakas-CMD majority bloc issued a manifesto in support of Speaker Martin Romualdez.

According to House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Mannix Dalipe – who is also Lakas-CMD’s executive vice president – the manifesto was signed by the party’s members to support Romualdez against what they described as baseless accusations.

“We, the members of the Lakas-CMD in the House of Representatives, stand united in our resolve to defend the integrity of our esteemed Speaker, the Honorable Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, against the unfounded criticisms levied upon him in the context of the people’s initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution,” the manifesto reads.

The manifesto was signed by 91 of the 94 members of Lakas-CMD, the dominant political party in the 311-strong House of Representatives.

It was also signed by Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, despite her rift with the Speaker in the past.

Arroyo is close to Vice President Sara Duterte whose father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, has been criticizing the House since the chamber removed the P650-million confidential fund requested by the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education, which the younger Duterte heads.

Romualdez is also being criticized by his cousin, Sen. Imee Marcos, who accused him of having distributed P20 million in exchange for the signatures being collected in the legislative districts nationwide for the people’s initiative. In the manifesto, the lawmakers expressed their “unwavering support” for Romualdez, the Lakas-CMD president. They also recognized his “leadership and commitment to the principles of democracy and good governance.”

“The allegations against him, centered around the people’s initiative, are baseless and do not reflect the true nature of his service to the nation,” it stated.

Under Romualdez’s leadership, the manifesto indicated that the House has achieved “record success in approving bills that propel economic growth, create job opportunities and improve the overall quality of life for Filipinos.”

“With him at the helm, the House has adopted a more activist role in nation-building, exemplified by our intensified oversight function, combating economic disparities and supporting the government’s efforts against drug trafficking and other societal challenges,” it said.

The manifesto underscored that the House’s “efficiency” in passing priority measures, including those outlined by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council and in the President’s State of the Nation Address, “showcases our responsiveness and dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the Filipino people.”

“Our support for the democratic processes, including those that allow for constitutional amendments, is unwavering. We believe in the power of the Constitution as a living document, one that must evolve with the changing needs of our nation,” it stated.

The manifesto upholds the lawmakers’ commitment to the “collective goal of national progress and prosperity.”

It further stated that this commitment “transcends political affiliations and is rooted in our desire to see the Philippines thrive.”?“We advocate for unity among all branches of government and call for constructive dialogue over divisive politics. The focus should be on collaboration and understanding to achieve the best outcomes for our country,” it reads.

The lawmakers said they uphold the “highest standards of transparency and accountability in all our actions.”

“The criticisms against our Speaker do not align with these values and are a disservice to the principles of fair and just governance... We reiterate our support for Speaker Martin Romualdez and emphasize our role as advocates of democratic governance,” they added.

They called on all sectors “to engage in respectful and productive dialogue and to work together for the betterment of our nation.”

New members

In a ceremony last Tuesday that welcomed them into Lakas-CMD, Romualdez administered the oath to Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin and La Union 2nd District Rep. Dante Garcia.

Garcia was formerly a member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

According to Garin, she has been with Lakas-CMD ever since she joined politics, but after her stint in the Cabinet as secretary of health, she did not run for a term.

“(I) came back under the National Unity Party, and now going back to Lakas where I was ever since. This will align me with all my mayors, vice mayors and councilors who are all with Lakas,” she told The STAR.

Meanwhile, Laoag City councilor Jason Perera has resigned from former president Duterte’s party, PDP-Laban.

According to him, the move was due to Duterte’s “baseless” accusations against Marcos concerning illegal drug use and the call of his son, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, for the President to resign.

Aside from his resignation, Perera also initiated a resolution by the Laoag City council expressing their full support for the President. — Jun Elias