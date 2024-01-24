Sara Duterte to run for office again? Marcos believes VP ‘testing the waters’

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte answer questions from the media during the kickoff of Brigada Eskwela 2023 at Victorino Mapa High School in Manila on August 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that Vice President Sara Duterte may have been gauging public opinion when she recently announced her supposed plans to run in the next election.

“I think she's also testing the waters to see what the reaction will be,” Marcos said in an interview with GMA’s 24 Oras on Tuesday.

Marcos said that while the vice president hasn’t discussed her political plans with him, they will “talk about that later.”

Duterte announced that she plans to run for public office again during an event on Monday but has refused to confirm or detail this plan formally through her official channels or representatives.

According to videos of Duterte speaking in Bisaya uploaded on social media, the vice president said her two other brothers will not be gunning for a seat and that she will be running in the next election.

Duterte did not specify if she was referring to the upcoming 2025 midterm polls.

The vice president’s term ends in 2028.