^

Headlines

2024 budget to include P1 billion for protected bike lanes, pedestrian walkways

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 7:05pm
2024 budget to include P1 billion for protected bike lanes, pedestrian walkways
Cyclists and electric scooter riders use the protected bike lanes on EDSA from White Plains Avenue to Bonny Serrano Avenue as a dry-run activity for the World Bicycle Day as taken in this photo on May 24, 2020.
The STAR / Michael Varcas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — At least P1 billion has been earmarked for the construction of protected bicycle lanes and other infrastructure for cyclists’ and pedestrians’ safety in the 2024 budget, a lawmaker said on Tuesday. 

In the 2024 General Appropriations Act, P1 billion has been allocated to the Department of Transportation's Active Transport and Safe Pathways Program (ATSPP) — at least P500 million higher than the original allocation in the proposed spending plan for 2024.

 The Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) bike safety program — implemented solely in metropolitan areas — covers the construction of protected bike lanes and safe and accessible pedestrian pathways and sidewalks. 

The ATSPP also provides funding for the procurement of bike racks, improvement of end-of-trip cycling infrastructure and upgrading of existing pop-up bike lanes into permanent bike lanes. 

Rep. Marvin Rillo (4th District, Quezon City), vice chairperson of the House committee on Metro Manila Development, said that the fresh funding is lawmakers' way of "reassuring Filipinos that cycling is a sustainable alternative mode of mobility."

“We are absolutely determined to promote cycling and lessen harmful motor vehicle emissions in the interest of public health,” Rillo said. 

The P1 billion allocation for the bike safety program in the 2024 budget is lower than the P2 billion it received in 2023 but higher than its P705 million allocation in 2022.

Under the ASTPP, at least 564 kilometers of bicycle lanes throughout Metro Manila, Metro Cebu and Metro Davao have been constructed as of June 2023. 

The DOTr targets to expand the country’s protected bike lanes to 2,400 kilometers by 2028. 

Restrictions on movement and limited transportation options pushed several workers to use bicycles for their commute during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

Since then, cycling advocates and groups focused on mobility have campaigned for the presence of protected bike lanes nationwide, often criticizing what they have found to be cities brimming with car-centric infrastructure and policy.

An initial plan by the Makati City government to convert bike lanes along Ayala Avenue to "sharrows" or shared roads in 2023 was met with widespread opposition from cycling advocates, which led them to temporarily shelve the plan. — with reports from Jonathan de Santos

RELATED: The Road Ahead: For Quezon City, more cyclists will mean more bike lanes  

vuukle comment

BICYCLES

BIKE LANES

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024

TRANSPORTATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

CHED directs SUCs to stop offering SHS program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Commission on Higher Education chairman J. Prospero de Vera III has directed all state universities and colleges to stop offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to &lsquo;build better more&rsquo; in 2024

Marcos vows to ‘build better more’ in 2024

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Providing excellent service to Filipinos is the government’s resolution for the New Year, President Marcos said, as...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Traffic situation on January 2

LIVE: Traffic situation on January 2

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Tuesday as Filipinos are expected to return to...
Headlines
fbtw
New Year revelry leaves significant rise in injuries

New Year revelry leaves significant rise in injuries

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has reported a significant increase in the number of firecracker-related incidents during the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Transport group warns of more protest actions

Transport group warns of more protest actions

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
More protest actions will be held after the deadline on the consolidation of public utility vehicles ended on Dec. 31, transport...
Headlines
fbtw
Cha-cha train to get going this year &ndash; lawmakers

Cha-cha train to get going this year – lawmakers

By Delon Porcalla | 20 hours ago
Regardless of what its bicameral partner, the Senate, wants, the House of Representatives is bent on pursuing this year its...
Headlines
fbtw
Crowdfunding SME seeks SEC help in possible fraud

Crowdfunding SME seeks SEC help in possible fraud

By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
A crowdfunding company is seeking the help of corporate regulator Securities and Exchange Commission after one of its officers...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP reports 13 illegal gun discharge incidents

PNP reports 13 illegal gun discharge incidents

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday reported a total of 13 incidents of illegal discharge of firearms.
Headlines
fbtw
Advincula to Catholics: Embark on &lsquo;pilgrimages of prayer&rsquo;

Advincula to Catholics: Embark on ‘pilgrimages of prayer’

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
On New Year’s Day, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula urged the Catholic faithful to embark on “pilgrimages...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with