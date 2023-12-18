DepEd in talks with GSIS to reconcile billions in unremitted premiums

“We assure the DepEd (Department of Education) and all our teachers that the GSIS is continuously working to make our lending process and loan calculations clearer,” GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said on Saturday that it has been coordinating with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) to reconcile the billions of unremitted contributions and loan payments that have been deducted from its teaching and non-teaching personnel.

DepEd said that it has been working to reconcile its balance with GSIS since the start of the year and noted that the problem has been long recurring in the department due to “system incompatibility and timing differences, among others.”

This statement comes after news outlets reported on a 2022 report by the Commission on Audit (COA) that flagged DepEd for failing to remit nearly P5 billion in premium contributions and loan amortizations, which it warned could lead to unwarranted penalties or lost benefits for DepEd personnel.

Of the P5 billion, DepEd owes the largest chunk (P4.47 billion) to GSIS, while the rest are unremitted payments to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Pag-IBIG and the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

“The failure by the DepEd Offices to remit the premium contributions deprived their employees of the opportunity to avail of loan privileges, earn yearly dividends, and such other benefits …thereby causing undue injury on them,” COA stated.

DepEd said that reconciliation activities with the GSIS are now ongoing at all levels of the department, including its regional offices.

The GSIS has also designated officers who will be assigned to handle DepEd-related concerns, DepEd said.

“DepEd will not stop seeking long-term strategies that are beneficial to our dedicated employees and workforce,” it said in a statement.

Republic Act 8291 or the GSIS Law prohibits government agencies from delaying the remittance to GSIS of the premium contributions it has deducted from its personnel. Specifically, the law states that contributions are supposed to be remitted within the first 10 days of the calendar month following the month to which the contributions apply.

Additionally, the law states that it is the agency, not the member, that must be charged with interest and other surcharges for the delayed remittances of deducted premiums and loan amortizations.