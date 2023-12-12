Bill imposing harsher penalties for smugglers get Senate nod

Members of the Department of Agriculture (DA), Bureau of Customs-Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services, and the Philippine Coast Guard inspect allegedly smuggled boxes of assorted frozen food products in seven cold storage facilities, during an inter-agency operation against illegal importation in Navotas City on March 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate voted Monday to approve legislation that imposes stiffer penalties against acts of agricultural smuggling and hoarding while identifying a specific threshold of acts considered "economic sabotage."

The proposed Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which was approved unanimously with 18 votes on Monday, makes agricultural smuggling a non-bailable offense punishable by life imprisonment.

Senate Bill 2432 also imposes a fine three times higher than the value of the agricultural and fishery products smuggled.

According to the measure, the smuggling of agricultural goods is considered economic sabotage if a person smuggles products with a combined value of at least P3 million, determined using the daily price index at the time of the offense

Definitions

The bill defines agricultural hoarding as economic sabotage as an act of buffering stocks of agricultural and fishery products in excess of 30% of their normal inventory level two weeks after the declaration of an abnormal situation by the council, or an emergency or state of calamity declared by a competent authority.

Meanwhile, agricultural profiteering as economic sabotage is defined as the sale of products at a price at least 10% in excess of the daily price index at the time of the declaration of an abnormal situation by the Council, or emergency or state of calamity declared by a competent authority.

Anti-sabotage council

The measure also establishes the “Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council” composed of various national government agencies and representatives from the agricultural sectors.

A group dedicated to enforcing the provisions of the measure will also be created, with possible violations to fall under the jurisdiction of the Court of Tax Appeals.

Government officials found to be facilitating, tolerating or aiding acts of economic sabotage will face imprisonment of not less than six years but not more than 12 years, and perpetual disqualification to hold public office.

They will also be fined not less than P500,000 but not more than P1 million. — Cristina Chi