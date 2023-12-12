Qualified government employees to receive P20,000 bonus

MANILA, Philippines — Qualified government employees will get a one-time service recognition incentive up to P20,000 while non-regular workers will get a gratuity pay, according to newly issued administrative orders by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In Administrative Order 12, an SRI of up to P20,000 will be given to employees working in the executive department. This includes civilian personnel of national government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges, government-owned or -controlled corporations occupying regular, contractual or casual positions.

SRI beneficiaries also include personnel of the Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, military and police personnel and fire and jail personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Employees and staff of Congress, the judiciary, the Office of the Ombudsman and Constitutional offices may also be granted a one-time SRI by their respective heads of offices at a maximum of P20,000.

The order mandates the payment of the SRI not earlier than December 15.

Gratuity pay

Meanwhile, Marcos has also approved the provision of a one-time gratuity pay of not more than P5,000 each for Contract of Service and Job Order employees.

To qualify for the gratuity pay, employees must have already rendered at least four months of “actual satisfactory performance of service,” according to Administrative Order 13.