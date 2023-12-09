AFP: MSU bombing suspect arrested

Mindanao State University bombing suspect Jafar Gamo Sultan is shown in an undated photo handed out by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the alleged perpetrators of the Mindanao State University (MSU) bombing has been captured by authorities, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced yesterday.

Jafar Gamo Sultan, who also goes by the names Jaf and Kurot, is tagged as one of the accomplices in the terrorist attack that killed four people and injured some 50 others during a Catholic mass on Dec. 3.

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said combined troops of Task Force Marawi and the Marawi City Police arrested Sultan on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was apprehended in an operation in Barangay Dulay Proper in Marawi, is said to be a companion of a certain Omar, the person identified by witnesses to have placed the improvised explosive device at the Dimaporo Gymnasium in the MSU.

Trinidad said soldiers and police seized two motorcycles during the capture of Sultan, whose possible link to the Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group is being verified.

“This development shows the seriousness of the government in capturing the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on innocent civilians and in ensuring that similar incidents will not happen again. It also demonstrates the AFP’s commitment to its mandate as protector of the people and the state,” Trinidad declared.

The AFP earlier assured the public that the military and police have launched an extensive manhunt for the perpetrators of the MSU bombing.

Senior police and Army officials said it was with the help of members of Islamic religious communities in Lanao del Sur and Marawi that allowed authorities to trace the exact location of Sultan in Barangay Dulay, Marawi City.

MSU student

One of the suspects in the bombing of at MSU was a former student of the university.

Kadapi Mimbesa alias Engineer was enrolled in the MSU in 1993 for Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering but stopped his studies, MSU secretary Shidik Abantas said over ANC.

“We ran through our database and then we found his name. We are confirming that he is our former student,” Abantas said.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza said Mimbesa and his unidentified companions are no longer in Marawi.

“They were not able to stay there permanently, they have no lodging there,” Nobleza said over ANC.

In the wake of the bombing, the MSU has beefed up security in the campus to prevent another attack. Seven checkpoints were set up in MSU, with security officers roaming around the campus.

Vigilance

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte yesterday called on the public to remain vigilant against possible succeeding attacks by terrorist elements.

“The Office of the Vice President and the entire government continue to work hard in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety and security of the public,” Duterte said in Filipino on her Facebook account.

“Nonetheless, I urged everyone to remain cautious and vigilant in order for us to thwart any possible succeeding attacks against our civilians,” she added.

“In challenging times such as this, we need your support and unity toward a strong and caring country. Let us remain united and continue praying for each other for us to surpass the challenges we are currently facing and will be facing in the future,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President extended her condolences to the families of those who were killed during the MSU bombing.

“I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims...We know the pain and fear that this gruesome incident left to the public. As I have said in a previous statement, I strongly condemn this bombing incident and the people or group behind this,” Duterte said.

In a separate statement, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said its satellite offices in Davao have sent bereavement wreaths to the wakes of the four victims, identified as Janin Arenas of Balabagan, Lanao del Sur; June Rey Barbante of Iligan City; Riza Daniel of Tangub City and Evangeline Aromin of Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

The OVP said it has also coordinated with the Office of the Chief Minister-BARMM, Ministry of Health (MOH) and with the Amai Pakpak Medical Center (APMC) in Marawi City to extend assistance to the injured victims.

The OVP said it also participated in the conduct of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis led by the Office of Civil Defense-BARMM.

Follow evidence

Police and all law enforcement agencies must follow evidence and respect the rights of people who are presumed innocent until proven guilty, Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III said yesterday after authorities announced the arrest of one of the alleged bombers.

Pimentel said he “encourages the PNP (Philippine National Police) and law enforcement agencies and the entire government to conduct a swift but thorough investigation on the recent Marawi-MSU bombing.”

“Follow the evidence and charge those where the evidence leads, always remembering that these people are presumed innocent until proven guilty and their rights should be respected all the time,” the senator noted.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said officials of the country’s security agencies assured senators that the Philippines is in safe hands in the aftermath of the MSU bombing.

Zubiri echoed the pronouncement of the AFP and PNP that persons of interest in connection with the bomb attack are now the subject of a massive manhunt.

“After the security briefing, it was shown the Philippines is in safe hands, according to the AFP and PNP,” said Zubiri after the briefing made by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr.

Zubiri called for an executive briefing by the agencies after an improvised explosive device ripped through the MSU gym during mass. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

For her part, Sen. Imee Marcos yesterday lauded authorities for the arrest of Sultan.

Authorities earlier identified the bombing suspects as members of the Islamic State-inspired Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group, which carried out what is alleged to be a revenge attack for government operations against their troops.

“We applaud our law enforcers’ arrest of one of the MSU bombing suspects, and urge them to persist until they find the masterminds of this hideous crime,” Senator Marcos said.

The President’s sister also urged authorities not to let politicians take advantage of the situation. She did not elaborate.

“Acknowledging the historic injustice against Muslim Filipinos, let us work together for a lasting peace and genuine development in Mindanao – and forswear not to allow corrupt officials to exploit this tragedy, as they have exploited such tragedies in the past, for their own personal gain,” she said. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, John Unson, Emmanuel Tupas, Marc Jayson Cayabyab, Elizabeth Marcelo