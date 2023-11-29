^

Headlines

‘Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC’

Cecille Suerte Felipe, Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
November 29, 2023 | 12:00am
â��Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICCâ��
Building of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.
Wikimedia Commons

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has the legal authority to allow the country to rejoin the International Criminal Court (ICC) without the need for Senate concurrence, former Senate president Franklin Drilon said yesterday.

“In my view, the concurrence of the Senate is not necessary for the Philippines to rejoin the ICC. The Philippines can rejoin the ICC without returning to the Senate. The President can rely on the original resolution or ratification, as it remains valid and in effect,” Drilon said.

The Duterte administration withdrew from the Rome Statute establishing the ICC on March 17, 2018. The withdrawal took effect a year later.

“If Duterte could unilaterally withdraw from ICC, President Marcos should similarly have the authority to rejoin the ICC,” he said. “If to withdraw from a treaty can be made through an executive action as shown by former president Duterte, then the decision to rejoin can likewise be made through an executive action by President Marcos,” Drilon said.

“The situation would have been different if former president Duterte had sought the Senate’s concurrence when the country left the ICC, as that action would have been legally binding and established a precedent,” Drilon emphasized.

Senate Resolution No. 57, passed on Aug. 23, 2011, expressed the Senate’s concurrence to the ratification of the Rome Statute.

“Resolution No. 57, like any other resolution or law, remains legally binding unless specifically repealed. Its ratification has never been revoked,” Drilon said.

Drilon also cited as example Duterte’s suspension of the two decades-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) in February 2020. He would later recall the suspension and effectively reinstate the VFA.

Citing Pangilinan v. Cayetano, where he was one of the petitioners, Drilon said the Court ruled that unless there is a provision requiring Senate concurrence prior to withdrawal, the President is empowered to withdraw from a treaty.

No problem to rejoin

Former senator Leila de Lima said there should be no issue if the country decides to rejoin the ICC.

De Lima, a staunch Duterte critic, said his withdrawal from the Rome Statute was “questionable” to begin with, as such had only served his interest.

“Unilateral withdrawal, so why would it be a problem now to rejoin? When we acceded in 2011, everybody in the Senate except for one acknowledged or recognized the wisdom of joining the Statute,” she said in an interview.

She also chastised Vice President Sara Duterte for undermining the authority of President Marcos by calling on the Department of Justice not to cooperate with the ICC.

vuukle comment

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte &mdash; De Lima

Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte — De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
“Those who oppose rejoining the ICC are only serving the interest of Duterte and others who are responsible for the...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

De Lima urges probe of former Justice chiefs after CA ruling

2 days ago
De Lima secured another legal victory as the CA reversed the Ombudsman's dismissal of her complaints against Aguirre and Guevarra...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara appealing to DOJ: Don&rsquo;t cooperate with ICC

Sara appealing to DOJ: Don’t cooperate with ICC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
While maintaining that President Marcos’ foreign policy decisions should be followed, Vice President Sara Duterte said...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

By Alexis Romero | 59 minutes ago
The government and communist rebels have agreed to start fresh negotiations to end a decades-old armed conflict, raising hopes...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

By Delon Porcalla | 59 minutes ago
Davao City-based Sonshine Media Network International will face an investigation by the House committee on legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy hostage freed by Hamas awaits passport

Pinoy hostage freed by Hamas awaits passport

By Pia Lee-Brago | 59 minutes ago
The Filipino hostage released from Hamas captivity is ready to return to the Philippines but has to wait for his new passport...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate urged to pass counterpart bill vs digital fraud

Senate urged to pass counterpart bill vs digital fraud

By Delon Porcalla | 59 minutes ago
A neophyte lawmaker from the House of Representatives called on his counterparts in the Senate to approve a measure that would...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with