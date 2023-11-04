^

Headlines

1,800 Asian, US soldiers in joint military exercise

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2023 | 10:30am
1,800 Asian, US soldiers in joint military exercise
Military personnel from the UK will also be arriving in the country to observe the conduct of the 7th KAMANDAG drills from Nov. 9 to 20, which will happen in various parts of the country including Palawan, the nearest coastal province to the West Philippine Sea.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1,800 Filipino, American, Japanese and South Korean soldiers are scheduled to participate in this year’s joint military training exercises in the country between the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and United States Marine Corps (USMC).

Military personnel from the UK will also be arriving in the country to observe the conduct of the 7th KAMANDAG drills from Nov. 9 to 20, which will happen in various parts of the country including Palawan, the nearest coastal province to the West Philippine Sea.

The USMC announced yesterday that events will include coastal defense training and amphibious operations between marine troops of the Philippines, US, Japan and South Korea aimed at improving multinational military readiness, partnership, and mutual capabilities.

KAMANDAG 7, derived from the Tagalog phrase “Kaagapay Ng Mga Mandirigma Ng Dagat” which means “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea” is an annual exercise led by the PMC and the USMC that started in 2016.

“When you talk about dedication to shared regional security, stability and a free and open Indo-Pacific, KAMANDAG is just that. This seventh iteration is historic for many reasons,” Col. Thomas Siverts, commanding officer of the Marine Rotational Force–Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), said.

“One reason is our continued strengthening alliance reflected in the sheer scope of this year’s exercise. Secondly, MRF-SEA only participated in this exercise last year, and now we are privileged to be leading all US Marine forces in this year’s exercise,” he added.

“Most importantly, we’re able to capitalize on relationships established a year ago. We’re leading and improving interoperability alongside the very same Philippine Marine Corps counterparts,” Siverts said.

The USMC said the exercise will be conducted at various training sites throughout Luzon, Batanes, Zamboanga, Tawi-Tawi and Palawan.

During KAMANDAG 7, approximately 950 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 850 US Marines from across I and III Marine Expeditionary Forces will train alongside the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) and the Republic of Korea Marines as the UK Armed Forces bring in observers. 

The USMC said participation from the JGSDF, the Republic of Korea and observers from the UK in this year’s iteration underscores the global importance of maritime security, demonstrating our combined commitment to maintaining stability and peace across the Indo-Pacific region.

“I am confident that KAMANDAG will not only strengthen our operational capabilities but will also foster a sense of trust and mutual understanding among our forces,” Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida, KAMANDAG 7 director, exercise directorate headquarters, said.

The USMC announced that during KAMANDAG 7, participating forces will conduct humanitarian aid and disaster relief training to include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training operations, littoral search and rescue, coastal defense training and amphibious operations; conduct medical subject matter expert exchanges and participate in staff integration events along the eastern and northern coasts of the Philippines.

vuukle comment

ARMY

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec: LGU execs to face raps for BSKE interference

Comelec: LGU execs to face raps for BSKE interference

By Rhodina Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is set to file charges against local government officials who interfered and caused delays in...
Headlines
fbtw

Go lauds successful BSKE, urges winners to serve people well

12 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has conveyed his gratitude to persons and entities responsible for the smooth and successful conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE).
Headlines
fbtw

Former military officers behind destab – AFP chief

By Roel Pareño | 12 hours ago
Some former military officers are behind destabilization attempts against the administration of President Marcos, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. confirmed yesterday. 
Headlines
fbtw
US vows continued presence in West Philippine Sea

US vows continued presence in West Philippine Sea

By Nillicent Bautista | 2 hours ago
he United States Navy will maintain its presence in the Indo-Pacific Region amid China’s “destabilizing”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Israel promised to allow Pinoys to leave Gaza &ndash; President Marcos

Israel promised to allow Pinoys to leave Gaza – President Marcos

By Michael Punongbayan | 3 hours ago
Israel authorities have agreed to allow Filipinos in Gaza to leave the besieged territory through the Rafah border crossing...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price rollback seen; Meralco rates may go up

Oil price rollback seen; Meralco rates may go up

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Pump prices could see a rollback next week, potentially ending three straight weeks of price hikes for gasoline.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, Kishida OK talks for security aid program

President Marcos, Kishida OK talks for security aid program

By Helen Flores | 4 hours ago
Japan has launched its first-ever overseas security assistance program, with the Philippines as the first recipient.
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos turns over DA post to fishing tycoon

President Marcos turns over DA post to fishing tycoon

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
After more than a year of running the Department of Agriculture President Marcos has handed over the post to his long-time...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Undas break peaceful, orderly

DILG: Undas break peaceful, orderly

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Undas break was generally peaceful and orderly even with millions of Filipinos flocking to cemeteries nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with