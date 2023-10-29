^

Headlines

Cancer support advocates alarmed over dwindling budget for vaccination

Rhodina Villanueva - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2023 | 12:00am
Cancer support advocates alarmed over dwindling budget for vaccination
Magnified "cancer" text from a newspaper.
Image by PDPics from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — A cancer support advocacy group has expressed alarm over the dwindling budget for cervical cancer vaccination, saying it means not giving priority to women’s health in the country.

“The cuts not only threaten to undermine ongoing efforts to prevent cervical cancer but also signal deprioritization of women’s health,” Cancer Coalition Philippines (CCPh) vice president Carmen Auste said in a statement.

She stressed, “Increase the budget allocated for HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination. Eliminating cervical cancer is worth the budget increase. Let us not compromise our capacity as a nation to reduce avoidable deaths from this preventable cancer.”

“We should not put at risk the lives of these unserved, vulnerable young girls. We should act now, rather than regret the losses from our inaction later,” Auste added.

The group said, “The substantial drop in budget allocation means that out of seven Filipina girls who still needs to be vaccinated, only one will be able to receive at least a single dose of the vaccine. This significantly compromises the future health and well-being of the remaining unvaccinated young girls.”

Auste noted that the proposed 2024 Department of Health (DOH) budget would drastically reduce HPV vaccine doses available for the public, from 1.4 million in 2022 and 1 million in 2023, to just merely 750,000 doses.

“This setback derails the DOH’s “90-70-90” cervical cancer elimination targets (90 percent of 9- to 14-year-old girls vaccinated against HPV, 70 percent of women have undergone high-quality cervical cancer screening and 90 percent of diagnosed women receiving timely and appropriate care) set for 2030, aligned with global efforts led by the World Health Organization to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health issue,” said Auste.

According to the CCPh, these targets are doable if the DOH is provided with sufficient budget support.

The coalition pointed out that cervical cancer is preventable through HPV vaccination because 99.7 percent of cervical cancers are caused by HPV infection.

Recent WHO data indicate that the Philippines has achieved only 33 percent of its HPV vaccination target for girls under 15, a far cry from the 90 percent goal set for 2030.

The CCPh called on legislators and government leaders to disapprove this proposed reduction in HPV vaccination funding.

Cervical cancer is now the second most prevalent form of cancer in Filipino women. Every two hours, a Filipina loses her battle against this disease, with devastating impact to thousands of Filipino families.

vuukle comment

CANCER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

Ombudsman orders filing of raps vs DA exec

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of graft and falsification charges against suspended Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Christmas number coding back in Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 3 days ago
The number coding scheme imposed on major roads in Metro Manila before the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated anytime soon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina caregiver&rsquo;s courage touches thousands of Israelis

Filipina caregiver’s courage touches thousands of Israelis

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 days ago
“The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Headlines
fbtw
60 more OFWs set to return to the Philippines from Israel

60 more OFWs set to return to the Philippines from Israel

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers announced on Saturday the return of 60 overseas Filipino workers along with two infants...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign period for barangay, SK polls ends today

Campaign period for barangay, SK polls ends today

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Candidates for the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections are expected to pull out all the stops as the 10-day...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOST shuts down research website for maintenance

DOST shuts down research website for maintenance

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
The Department of Science and Technology is shutting down the website of one of its major arms – the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
3 trafficking victims repatriated from Myanmar

3 trafficking victims repatriated from Myanmar

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Three Filipinos fell victim to a suspected syndicate in Myanmar that scams westerners, reported the Bureau of Immigratio...
Headlines
fbtw
UN commends Philippines for advancing SDGs

UN commends Philippines for advancing SDGs

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
United Nations officials commended the Philippines for pushing for progress and modernization, particularly the realization...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning course

Philippines, Canada Armed Forces end strategic planning course

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Canadian Armed Forces on Friday concluded the five-day Business Planning Course...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with