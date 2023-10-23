^

Headlines

59 Filipinos in Lebanon ask for repatriation

Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 3:36pm
59 Filipinos in Lebanon ask for repatriation
Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, on October 18, 2023. Thousands rallied across the Arab and Muslim world on October 18 to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital that they blame on Israel, despite its denials.
AFP / Ibrahim Amro

MANILA, Philippines — At least 59 Filipinos in Lebanon have requested to return to the Philippines amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s military group Hezbollah, Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat said on Monday.

Casualties were reported along the Israel-Lebanon border over the weekend after Israel’s military traded fire with Hezbollah and one of its aircraft struck southern Lebanon.  

“On Sunday morning when we held our meeting with FiIipino community leaders, we already received 59 applications,” Balatbat said during an interview with CNN Philippines’ The Source.

The number of Filipinos eyeing to be repatriated could increase in the following days following escalating tension between Israel and Hezbollah, Balatbat added.

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon on Sunday has opened applications for repatriation for any of the 17,500 Filipinos in the country who wish to be repatriated. This comes after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)’s decision to raise Alert Level 3, or voluntary repatriation, due to the clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

“We heard that a number of Lebanese families living near the southern border with Israel have already left the area and have come here to Beirut,” the envoy said, adding that there is a lot of “uncertainty” in the area at the moment.

Last week, the embassy reminded Filipinos to avoid gatherings and unnecessary travels around Lebanon, “especially to the South,” due to the ongoing mass protests across Lebanon and the security risks posed by the country’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

Israel has been launching extensive airstrikes on Gaza since October 7, resulting in more than 1,400 people dead and a high number of civilian casualties. 

Ongoing clashes with Hezbollah militants along Israel's northern border have also raised concerns about the conflict spreading to neighboring countries. — Cristina Chi with reports by Gaea Katreena Cabico and Agence France-Presse
 

vuukle comment

ISRAEL AND LEBANON

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

SOUTH OF LEBANON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines, China vessels collide off Ayungin

Philippines, China vessels collide off Ayungin

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Chinese vessels executing “dangerous blocking maneuvers” collided with Philippine boats en route to deliver...
Headlines
fbtw
BSKE: 361 areas considered election hotspots

BSKE: 361 areas considered election hotspots

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Over a hundred more areas nationwide were declared as “hotspots” a week away from the Oct. 30 barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT unveils Top 15 LGUs to receive P180M funds for &lsquo;Tourism Champions Challenge&rsquo;

DOT unveils Top 15 LGUs to receive P180M funds for ‘Tourism Champions Challenge’

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Fifteen local government units are set to receive a combined amount of P180 million from the Department of Tourism as part...
Headlines
fbtw
Boost cybersecurity measures, Supreme Court orders judiciary personnel

Boost cybersecurity measures, Supreme Court orders judiciary personnel

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered officials and personnel of the judiciary to strengthen cybersecurity measures to “minimize...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senators call out China for repeatedly blocking Philippine resupply missions

Senators call out China for repeatedly blocking Philippine resupply missions

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that Chinese vessels have “chased, blocked, and harassed” the PCG “every single...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says summoned Chinese envoy over collisions in disputed waters

Philippines says summoned Chinese envoy over collisions in disputed waters

6 hours ago
Manila summoned Beijing's ambassador on Monday over two collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the disputed...
Headlines
fbtw
Department of Agriculture: Rice supply stable until Q1 of 2024

Department of Agriculture: Rice supply stable until Q1 of 2024

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The country’s rice supply will be stable over the holidays and until the first quarter of 2024 following the ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
Remains of OFW killed in Israel arrive home

Remains of OFW killed in Israel arrive home

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
Loreta Villaren Alacre, a 49-year-old Negrense caregiver killed in Israel, is finally home in Cadiz City, Negros Occiden...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with