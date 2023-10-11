^

Headlines

House, Senate: No confidential fund allocations

Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 5:48pm
House, Senate: No confidential fund allocations
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila via AFP / pool

MANILA, Philippines — Officials from both chambers of Congress have denied allegations that the House of Representatives and the Senate have allocations for confidential funds. 

In a statement Wednesday, House secretary-general Reginald Velasco said that the lower chamber has no confidential and intelligence funds. 

“All line items in our budget are subject to regular accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” he said. 

Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, senior vice chair of the House committee on appropriations, earlier said that the “allegation on social media about the P1.6 billion is actually extraordinary expenses.”

Senate secretary Renato Bantug Jr. also refuted reports claiming that the upper chamber, under the leadership of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, has a confidential fund amounting to P331 million for 2023. 

“For 2023, only ‘extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses’ has a line item amounting to P331,942,000. There are no line items for ‘confidential funds’ nor ‘intelligence funds,’” Bantug said. 

He explained that the Senate’s extraordinary and miscellaneous expenses were used for meetings, seminars, conferences, public relations, education, and other activities of the chamber. 

Bantug, however, noted that the Senate had secret funds amounting to P100 million in 2021 and P50 million in 2022. 

“But all of these funds were never used and were reverted to the National Treasury in full,” he said. 

Critics have expressed concerns about the allocations of confidential funds for civilian agencies, particularly those without surveillance as their primary mandate. 

The House decided Tuesday to allocate zero confidential funds to the Office of Vice President Sara Duterte, Department of Education, Department of Agriculture, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

According to the House appropriations committee, a total of P1.23 billion in confidential funds will be realigned to agencies leading the efforts to uphold the country’s territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea such as the Philippine Coast Guard. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

CONFIDENTIAL FUND

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: EO 41 impact to be felt during holidays

MMDA: EO 41 impact to be felt during holidays

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The impact of Executive Order 41 suspending the collection of local government units’ pass-through fees may be felt...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy feared killed in Israel

Pinoy feared killed in Israel

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
A Filipino may have been one of the casualties in the attacks on Israel by the militant Hamas group, the Philippine embassy...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT to appeal removal of confidential funds, warns of blow to cybersecurity

DICT to appeal removal of confidential funds, warns of blow to cybersecurity

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said the department will send an appeal to Congress to restore its proposed P300 million in confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities verifying report of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Authorities verifying report of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo said that a Filipino community leader reported that a caregiver was killed.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOJ names DA officials facing raps over onion smuggling

DOJ names DA officials facing raps over onion smuggling

By Dapne Galvez | 13 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday identified three Department of Agriculture officials allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbtw
Study shows girls fare better than boys in school

Study shows girls fare better than boys in school

By Pia Lee Brago | 13 minutes ago
Girls fared better and are more likely to be on track with their schooling than boys, according to a study on Filipino children...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-LTFRB official recants corruption allegations vs Guadiz, other officials

Ex-LTFRB official recants corruption allegations vs Guadiz, other officials

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Jeff Tumbado, a former executive assistant to the suspended Guadiz, said in an affidavit signed on Wednesday, that his claims...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System

PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The PSA made the statement on Wednesday in light of a data breach on October 7, reportedly involving a P42 billion data...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with