^

Headlines

Sara's confidential funds as Davao mayor prompts call for end to secret auditing

Philstar.com
October 2, 2023 | 6:36pm
Sara's confidential funds as Davao mayor prompts call for end to secret auditing
Vice President Sara Duterte on September 4, 2023
STAR / Mong Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers are pushing for a more transparent auditing process of agencies' use of confidential funds and the imposition of a "reasonable cap" following resurfaced audit documents showing Davao City's finances during Vice President Sara Duterte's tenure as the city mayor. 

Annual audit reports from the Commission on Audit (COA) from 2016 to 2022 show that the local government of Davao City had been allocated a staggering P2.697 billion in confidential funds in total or P460 million per year.

This is larger than the confidential funds received by the country’s wealthiest cities like Makati City and Quezon City, Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) pointed out. Quezon City only had P435 million in confidential funds in the same time period, while Makati City had P1.25 billion.

Castro called for a probe on whether these expenditures adhered to the guidelines stipulated in COA-DBM Joint Circular No. 2015-01.

"Perhaps this is why Vice President Sara Duterte is so eager to have a confidential fund in her national office, as she may have become accustomed to such a practice during her time as mayor of Davao," Castro said.

The lawmaker also highlighted that if allocated differently, the P2.697 billion in confidential funds could have been used to provide a P1,000 city allowance to approximately 17,000 Davao City teachers for more than 13 years.

Transparency sought 

Castro said that the rampant use of the secret lump sum necessitates independent audit institutions and congressional budget oversight committees to regularly audit government financial practices.

The lawmaker also called for robust internal control systems to prevent fraud, mismanagement and corruption within government agencies and tighter protection for whistleblowers who report financial misconduct.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros also expressed her openness to studying the issues surrounding confidential funds across government levels. 

Hontiveros floated the possible imposition of reasonable thresholds on confidential funds for local government units (LGUs).

The lower chamber announced during the last day of budget deliberations for the proposed 2024 budget that it would strip Duterte’s two offices — the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education — of millions of confidential funds.

The development came after public clamor for transparency over how Duterte used the P125 million in confidential funds that the OVP acquired in 2022 even if it was not included in the General Appropriations Act — a budget item that the Makabayan bloc described as irregular and unauthorized.

Both the House and the Senate have decided to realign confidential and intelligence funds to agencies in charge of defending the West Philippine Sea.

vuukle comment

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

INDAY SARA DUTERTE

NATIONAL BUDGET 2024
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Chinese boats block Philippine fishers in Panatag&rsquo;

‘Chinese boats block Philippine fishers in Panatag’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The China Coast Guard has deployed rubber boats around Panatag Shoal to prevent Filipino fisherfolk from entering the lagoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

'Jenny' becomes severe tropical storm, brings heavy rains

1 day ago
Jenny was last located 790 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds reaching 95 km per...
Headlines
fbtw
More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

More Northern Luzon areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Jenny' intensifies

7 hours ago
PAGASA said that it is still possible that Jenny could make landfall or pass close to Batanes, but the “likelihood is...
Headlines
fbtw
Jenny to intensify into typhoon

Jenny to intensify into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
At least two to three typhoons are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month as Tropical Storm Jenny...
Headlines
fbtw
Azurin seeks apology from Canadian embassy

Azurin seeks apology from Canadian embassy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Retired Philippine National Police chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. is asking the Canadian embassy for a formal letter of apology...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos, Duterte see double-digit drop in approval and trust ratings in September

Marcos, Duterte see double-digit drop in approval and trust ratings in September

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Marcos is the only top official in the survey who suffered a double-digit drop in approval ratings across all socio-economic...
Headlines
fbtw
'They lost everything:' Financial, housing assistance sought for Socorro 'cult' victims&nbsp;

'They lost everything:' Financial, housing assistance sought for Socorro 'cult' victims 

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
After selling their houses upon joining the alleged “cult” in 2019, at least 1,000 families still reside in Sitio...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW probes death of domestic worker in Saudi Arabia

DMW probes death of domestic worker in Saudi Arabia

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The DMW confirmed the death of Marjorette Garcia, who was deployed to the Middle Eastern country in 2021. 
Headlines
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Jenny' becomes typhoon

Signal No. 1 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Jenny' becomes typhoon

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
Jenny was last located 655 kilometers east of Aparri in Cagayan or 665 km east of Calayan town. Its peak winds increased to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with