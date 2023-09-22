^

Work in government offices shortened on September 25 for Family Week

Philstar.com
September 22, 2023 | 11:20am
Work in government offices shortened on September 25 for Family Week
Malacañan Palace, the official residence of the president of the Philippines, as seen from the Pasig River.
Gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has issued a memorandum shortening work hours in the executive branch on Monday in line with the observance of the 31st National Family Week.

According to Memorandum Circular 32, all government work in the executive branch will be suspended from 3 p.m. onwards on Monday (September 25). 

“The suspension of work in all branches of government, in independent commissions or bodies, and in the private sector is encouraged, so as to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 31st National Family Week,” read the memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“This Office also encourages all government workers in the Executive branch to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” the memorandum circular added.

The memorandum, however, directs government agencies involved in the delivery of essential services — such as health services, preparedness, response to disasters and calamities —  to continue their operations during this time.

The country commemorates the last week of September every year as Family Week, as mandated by Proclamation No. 60 signed in 2012.

