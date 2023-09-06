^

Headlines

Hontiveros to DepEd: Keep children out of state surveillance operations

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 6, 2023 | 3:14pm
Hontiveros to DepEd: Keep children out of state surveillance operations
Students of the Araullo High School in Ermita, Manila attend their first class during the opening of the new school year on June 3, 2019
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education’s conduct of surveillance activities in school should not inadvertently subject children to state “spying” and its possible abuses, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality stressed that DepEd should comply with international and local laws that entitle students to an “environment of freedom and dignity.” 

“I support the DepEd's goal of making our places of learning safe. However, government efforts should not trample on the rights of our innocent and vulnerable students, teachers, parents and school personnel,” Hontiveros said in a press release.

This comes after Vice President Sara Duterte told a Senate panel during the DepEd’s budget briefing on Monday that the target of surveillance operations are “learners, and our teaching and non-teaching DepEd personnel." 

DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said during the department's budget deliberations for 2024 that several public high schools in Metro Manila are involved in the recruitment of New People's Army members, but he did not identify these schools or explain how the department verified the information. 

Poa emphasized that the problem of recruitment and drug-related activities are "quite alarming," justifying the department's request for confidential funds to support its monitoring of activities.

“This raises a lot of alarming questions - Who is collecting and conducting surveillance in schools? Are there teachers or school principals part of surveillance activities?” Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Ensuring the safety of children entails safeguarding them from any potential abuses committed during government surveillance operations, Hontiveros added. 

The senator also called to redistribute DepEd's proposed confidential budget of P150 million to other education programs and pointed out that this exceeds the proposed P101 million confidential budget of the Department of National Defense.

Last week, Duterte also said that the department collects its own information related to drug-related offenses by students in tandem with the information gathered by law enforcement agencies.

For the second year in a row, DepEd is seeking P150 million in confidential funds for its proposed budget for 2024. This is the same amount it received from Congress in 2023. 

DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said during the House briefing that DepEd submits liquidation reports for its confidential fund expenditures to oversight agencies every quarter, as required by law.

DepEd has been repeatedly criticized by Makabayan lawmakers for its request for confidential funds despite being a civilian agency and the existence of other education programs in need of a higher budget.

vuukle comment

DEPED

SENATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Ineng

LIVE updates: Tropical Depression Ineng

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Ineng", the ninth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibi...
Headlines
fbtw
Ineng to intensify into storm &ndash; PAGASA

Ineng to intensify into storm – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Tropical Depression Ineng is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm before it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Food prices drive up Philippines monthly inflation

Food prices drive up Philippines monthly inflation

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate picked up pace in August, snapping a six-month downtrend, due largely to increases in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila court issues e-warrant for Teves&rsquo; arrest

Manila court issues e-warrant for Teves’ arrest

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
A Manila court yesterday issued a warrant for the arrest of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. in connection...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

Walang pasok: Class suspensions for September 5

1 day ago
Some local government units have announced a class suspension on September 5 due to the impact of the southwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ferrer paving the way for women in peace-building

Ferrer paving the way for women in peace-building

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The path to peace is long and winding – and often dominated by men.
Headlines
fbtw
CHED chief defends free college education program

CHED chief defends free college education program

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
If the government were to implement a nationwide test to filter the beneficiaries of free college tuition, it has to ensure...
Headlines
fbtw
Widodo: Steer ASEAN toward peace, stability

Widodo: Steer ASEAN toward peace, stability

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Indonesian President and Association of Southeast Asian Nations chairman Joko Widodo urged fellow leaders yesterday to help...
Headlines
fbtw
Militant lawmakers raise objections to OP budget for 2024

Militant lawmakers raise objections to OP budget for 2024

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Unlike in the budget hearing for the office of Vice President Sara Duterte, militant lawmakers were allowed Tuesday to manifest...
Headlines
fbtw
Bong Go supports Sara&rsquo;s 2024 budget

Bong Go supports Sara’s 2024 budget

16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go expressed full support for Vice President Sara Duterte’s proposed 2024 budget amounting to P2.4 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with