^

Headlines

More areas in Isabela under Signal No. 3 due to Super Typhoon Goring

Philstar.com
August 27, 2023 | 12:01pm
More areas in Isabela under Signal No. 3 due to Super Typhoon Goring
Satellite image shows Super Typhoon Goring (Saola) on August 27, 2023.
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in Isabela were placed under Signal No. 3 as Super Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) maintained its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday. 

Goring was last seen 95 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran in Aurora, keeping its peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. It was heading south off Luzon’s east coast. 

PAGASA said Goring may remain a super typhoon until it makes landfall over southern on Wednesday or Thursday.

The following areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 3

  • Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

Storm-force winds may cause moderate to significant impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 2

  • Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City)
  • Northern and central portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro)
  • Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag)
  • Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible in these areas.

Signal No. 3 

  • Batanes
  • Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Rest of Aurora
  • Rest of Quirino
  • Rest of Isabela
  • Apayao
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Ifugao
  • Mountain Province
  • Kalinga
  • Abra
  • Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui)
  • Pollilo Islands
  • Eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)
  • Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)
  • Calaguas Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are also possible within any of the areas under Signal No. 1.

What to expect

Up to 200 millimeters or nearly eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along the extreme eastern portion of Isabela until Monday noon, PAGASA said.

The super typhoon will dump an accumulated rainfall of 100 to 200 mm over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and around 50 to 11 mm of rain over Ilocos region, Apayao, Abra, Bengue, the northern portion of Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

The weather agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are exposed to these hazards and in localities that experienced significant rainfall for the past few days. 

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas that are not under any wind signal: Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

PAGASA also warned that the condition of the northern and eastern coastal waters of Luzon is “hazardous.”

An average of 20 cyclones enter or develop within PAR every year. Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

Goring will begin its loop over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan-Isabela area before heading north to Taiwan.

“It is likely that Goring will emerge over the Taiwan Strait and exit the PAR region on Friday as a severe tropical storm or a typhoon in its lowest limit,” PAGASA said.

Forecast position

  • August 27, 2023 8:00 PM - 160 km east of Casiguran, Aurora
  • August 28, 2023 8:00 AM - 275 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora
  • August 28, 2023 8:00 PM - 345 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • August 29, 2023 8:00 AM - 340 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • August 29, 2023 8:00 PM - 170 km east of Basco, Batanes
  • August 30, 2023 8:00 AM - 75 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes
  • August 31, 2023 8:00 AM - 340 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes
  • September 1, 2023 8:00 AM - 540 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

GORINGPH

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 3 up as Goring gains strength

Signal No. 3 up as Goring gains strength

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Typhoon Goring could further intensify into a super typhoon today as tropical cyclone wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3 has been hoisted...
Headlines
fbtw
'Goring' could develop into super typhoon by August 28

'Goring' could develop into super typhoon by August 28

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
Typhoon Goring further intensifies while moving southward over the sea east of Cagayan, according to the latest forecast of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP coordinates with LTO over P1.3 billion shabu

PNP coordinates with LTO over P1.3 billion shabu

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
A manhunt is underway for the people behind the 200 kilos of shabu worth P1.36 billion that were discovered in an abandoned...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers remind FIBA spectators of alleged Marcos ill-gotten wealth

Farmers remind FIBA spectators of alleged Marcos ill-gotten wealth

17 hours ago
Peasant group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas appealed to the international community to "always remember" the alleged ill-gotten...
Headlines
fbtw
Vice President impeachment premature &ndash; ACT

Vice President impeachment premature – ACT

By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
It’s premature to consider impeaching Vice President Sara Duterte for using P125 million from the budget of her predecessor...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA to support PCG in West Philippine Sea patrols

DFA to support PCG in West Philippine Sea patrols

By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs pledged to support the Philippine Coast Guard in improving its capabilities, particularly...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos pays tribute to Ople

Marcos pays tribute to Ople

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The dedication and concern for overseas Filipino workers shown by the late chief of the Department of Migrant Workers Susan...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman urged: Go after laptop suppliers

Ombudsman urged: Go after laptop suppliers

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III yesterday urged the ombudsman to go after the contractors behind the overpriced...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE lifts COVID-19 restrictions for child workers

DOLE lifts COVID-19 restrictions for child workers

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has lifted all restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic for children under 18...
Headlines
fbtw
Simple travel guidelines vs human trafficking sought

Simple travel guidelines vs human trafficking sought

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino yesterday urged the Department of Justice to simplify the stricter immigration guidelines of the Inter-Agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with