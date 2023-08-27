More areas in Isabela under Signal No. 3 due to Super Typhoon Goring

MANILA, Philippines — More areas in Isabela were placed under Signal No. 3 as Super Typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) maintained its strength, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

Goring was last seen 95 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran in Aurora, keeping its peak winds of 185 kph near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. It was heading south off Luzon’s east coast.

PAGASA said Goring may remain a super typhoon until it makes landfall over southern on Wednesday or Thursday.

The following areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals:

Signal No. 3

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, Ilagan City, San Mariano)

Storm-force winds may cause moderate to significant impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 2

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City)

Northern and central portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro)

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Minor to moderate impacts from gale-force winds are possible in these areas.

Signal No. 3

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Quirino

Rest of Isabela

Apayao

Nueva Vizcaya

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui)

Pollilo Islands

Eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)

Calaguas Islands

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are also possible within any of the areas under Signal No. 1.

What to expect

Up to 200 millimeters or nearly eight inches of rain is forecast to fall along the extreme eastern portion of Isabela until Monday noon, PAGASA said.

The super typhoon will dump an accumulated rainfall of 100 to 200 mm over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, and around 50 to 11 mm of rain over Ilocos region, Apayao, Abra, Bengue, the northern portion of Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, and the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela.

The weather agency warned that floods and landslides may occur in areas that are exposed to these hazards and in localities that experienced significant rainfall for the past few days.

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will continue to bring gusty conditions over the following areas that are not under any wind signal: Aurora, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

PAGASA also warned that the condition of the northern and eastern coastal waters of Luzon is “hazardous.”

An average of 20 cyclones enter or develop within PAR every year. Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful and destructive as the world becomes warmer because of climate change.

Goring will begin its loop over the Philippine Sea east of Cagayan-Isabela area before heading north to Taiwan.

“It is likely that Goring will emerge over the Taiwan Strait and exit the PAR region on Friday as a severe tropical storm or a typhoon in its lowest limit,” PAGASA said.

Forecast position

August 27, 2023 8:00 PM - 160 km east of Casiguran, Aurora

August 28, 2023 8:00 AM - 275 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

August 28, 2023 8:00 PM - 345 km east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan

August 29, 2023 8:00 AM - 340 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

August 29, 2023 8:00 PM - 170 km east of Basco, Batanes

August 30, 2023 8:00 AM - 75 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

August 31, 2023 8:00 AM - 340 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes

September 1, 2023 8:00 AM - 540 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico