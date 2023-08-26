'Goring' could develop into super typhoon by August 28

PAGASA said on Saturday that the center of the eye of Goring was last estimated at 145 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at around 4 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Goring further intensified while moving southward over the sea east of Cagayan, according to the latest forecast of the state weather bureau.

PAGASA said on Saturday that the center of the eye of Goring was spotted 145 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan at around 4 p.m.

Maximum sustained winds : 155 kilometers per hour near the center

: 155 kilometers per hour near the center Gustiness : up to 190 kilometers per hour

: up to 190 kilometers per hour Direction : southward

: southward Movement: 10 kilometers per hour

"Due to highly favorable environment, Goring is forecast to steadily intensify throughout most of the forecast period and may reach super typhoon category on Monday," said PAGASA.

"Upwelling of cooler waters due to its slow movement will limit further intensification by late Monday or early Tuesday."

State meteorologists forecast around 100-200 mm of rainfall for Mainland Cagayan and Isabela starting Saturday to Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, an estimated 50-100 mm of rainfall is seen across Babuyan Islands, Aurora, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and northern Quezon including Polilio Islands during the same time period.

Forecast rainfall will generally be higher in elevated or mountainous areas. Due to this, flooding and rain-induced landslide are possible in areas that are susceptible to these hazards.

Storm signal warnings continue

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are in effect in various parts of Luzon.

Signal No. 3

northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

extreme eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan)

Winds exceeding 89 kph and reaching up to 117 kph may occur within abovementioned areas within the next 18 hours.

Signal No. 2

eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo)

eastern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Within the next 24 hours, these areas could experience gale-force winds, posing a slight to moderate risk to both life and property.

Signal No. 1

Batanes

rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

rest of Isabela

Apayao

eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Solano, Villaverde)

eastern portion of Ifugao (Lamut, Lagawe, Hingyon, Banaue, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis)

Kalinga

Strong winds are anticipated in these areas over the next 36 hours, potentially posing a minor to moderate risk to both life and property.

"Goring is forecast to move generally southward to southeastward in the next 24 hours before turning east northeastward to northeastward on Monday," PAGASA said.

"Afterwards, the typhoon will exit its looping path and move northwestward on Tuesday towards the sea east of Taiwan while moving on a consistent pace."

Strengthening of habagat

The southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Goring will bring occasional or monsoon rains over thewestern portions of central Luzon, southern Luzon and Visayas over the next three days.

The habagat is said to continue bringing gusty conditions over the following areas not under any wind signal today, especially those in coastal, upland and mountainous areas exposed to winds: Bataan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region and most of MIMAROPA.