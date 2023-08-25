^

Headlines

Marcos OKs law raising veterans’ disability pension

Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 5:38pm
Marcos OKs law raising veteransâ�� disability pension
The entitlement to the disability pension will be prospective and limited to eligible veterans only.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed a law that increases the disability pension of military veterans and their dependents by 350 to 488 percent.

Marcos signed Republic Act 11958 titled “An Act Rationalizing the Disability Pension of Veterans” on Thursday. The measure amends RA 6948, which provides a monthly pension to veterans due to sickness or injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Veterans will be given a monthly disability pension in accordance with the rates prescribed under the law: 

  • If the disability is rated between 10 and 30%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P4,500
  • If the disability is rated between 31 and 40%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P5,300
  • If the disability is rated between 41 and 50%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P6,100
  • If the disability is rated between 51 and 60%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P6,900
  • If the disability is rated between 61 and 70%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P7,700
  • If the disability is rated between 71 and 80%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P8,500
  • If the disability is rated between 81 and 90%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P9,300
  • If the disability is rated between 91 and 100%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P10,000, plus P1,000 for the spouse and each unmarried minor child

The law also provided that a veteran, upon reaching the age of 70, is “deemed disabled and shall be entitled to a monthly pension of P1,700.”

The entitlement to the disability pension will be prospective and limited to eligible veterans only. 

Laws for MSMEs, cultural development 

Marcos also approved RA 11960 or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which aims to provide adequate and effective support services for local micro, small and medium enterprises. 

This will be led by the Department of Trade and Industry in collaboration with various agencies such as the Cooperative Development Authority and the Department of Agriculture. 

The chief executive also approved RA 11961 or “An Act Strengthening the Conservation and Protection of Philippine Cultural Heritage Through Cultural Mapping and Enhanced Cultural Heritage Education Program.” This law amends the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MILITARY VETERANS

PENSION INCREASE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
FIBA World Cup rumble begins

FIBA World Cup rumble begins

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
As the nation that eats, sleeps and breathes basketball starts feasting on “unli” hard court action featuring...
Headlines
fbtw
Parts of northern Luzon under Signal No. 1 as 'Goring' intensifies

Parts of northern Luzon under Signal No. 1 as 'Goring' intensifies

10 hours ago
Goring was last spotted 265 kilometers east of Basco in Batanes, with peak winds of 75 kph near the center and gusts of up...
Headlines
fbtw
Slow-moving 'Goring' continues to intensify &mdash; PAGASA

Slow-moving 'Goring' continues to intensify — PAGASA

7 hours ago
Goring was last seen 225 kilometers east southeast of Basco in Batanes or 270 km east of Calayan in Cagayan, with maximum...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-PS-DBM, Pharmally execs face graft trial

Ex-PS-DBM, Pharmally execs face graft trial

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal from service and the filing of graft charges against former and incumbent...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines rejects China's humanitarian claims in Ayungin mission

Philippines rejects China's humanitarian claims in Ayungin mission

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
The Philippines on Tuesday completed a resupply mission to the remote outpost in Ayungin Shoal despite attempts by CCG and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Revised departure rules for Filipinos: What you need to know

Revised departure rules for Filipinos: What you need to know

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The updated departure rules, which will take effect on September 3, have raised concerns among Filipinos, with some saying...
Headlines
fbtw
Select buses granted 'special permits' for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Select buses granted 'special permits' for 2023 FIBA World Cup

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) gave a "special permit" for a chosen few public utility buses...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation, COVID-19 pushed nearly 70 million Asians into extreme poverty &mdash; ADB

Inflation, COVID-19 pushed nearly 70 million Asians into extreme poverty — ADB

10 hours ago
Soaring food and fuel prices and the coronavirus pandemic pushed nearly 70 million more people in developing Asia into extreme...
Headlines
fbtw
OSG needs P10 million to study legal options on WPS

OSG needs P10 million to study legal options on WPS

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General’s 2024 budget should be increased by P10 million to further study how the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with