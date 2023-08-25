Marcos OKs law raising veterans’ disability pension

The entitlement to the disability pension will be prospective and limited to eligible veterans only.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has signed a law that increases the disability pension of military veterans and their dependents by 350 to 488 percent.

Marcos signed Republic Act 11958 titled “An Act Rationalizing the Disability Pension of Veterans” on Thursday. The measure amends RA 6948, which provides a monthly pension to veterans due to sickness or injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Veterans will be given a monthly disability pension in accordance with the rates prescribed under the law:

If the disability is rated between 10 and 30%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P4,500

If the disability is rated between 31 and 40%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P5,300

If the disability is rated between 41 and 50%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P6,100

If the disability is rated between 51 and 60%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P6,900

If the disability is rated between 61 and 70%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P7,700

If the disability is rated between 71 and 80%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P8,500

If the disability is rated between 81 and 90%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P9,300

If the disability is rated between 91 and 100%, the monthly pension would be hiked to P10,000, plus P1,000 for the spouse and each unmarried minor child

The law also provided that a veteran, upon reaching the age of 70, is “deemed disabled and shall be entitled to a monthly pension of P1,700.”

Laws for MSMEs, cultural development

Marcos also approved RA 11960 or the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act, which aims to provide adequate and effective support services for local micro, small and medium enterprises.

This will be led by the Department of Trade and Industry in collaboration with various agencies such as the Cooperative Development Authority and the Department of Agriculture.

The chief executive also approved RA 11961 or “An Act Strengthening the Conservation and Protection of Philippine Cultural Heritage Through Cultural Mapping and Enhanced Cultural Heritage Education Program.” This law amends the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009. — Gaea Katreena Cabico