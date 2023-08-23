DMW chief Ople succumbs to cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople passed away yesterday afternoon. She was 61.

In an official statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the passing of Ople.

“It is with great sadness that the Department of Migrant Workers announces the passing of our dearest Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople,” the agency reported.

According to DMW, Ople died peacefully at 1 p.m. surrounded by her family and loved ones. The cause of death is not immediately clear, but the DMW said it would release more details soon. DMW asked for prayers for the eternal rest of their secretary.

Messages of sympathy and prayers flooded the DMW Facebook account following the announcement of her passing.

Ople, daughter of former labor secretary Blas Ople, was appointed by President Marcos Jr. to serve as the country’s first secretary of the DMW, which was fully constituted in January this year.

In July 2022, Ople took over the administrative control and supervision of transferred offices from different agencies as provided under the Department Migrant Workers Act.

The new department was created with the aim of improving coordination among agencies concerned with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and OFW affairs.

Since assuming the post, Ople pushed and implemented reforms in the recruitment and deployment of Filipino workers abroad.

She led the rescue operations and repatriation of OFWs from war-torn Sudan.

Ople often assured OFWs that the DMW under her leadership will be their “home and sanctuary.”

Prior to her appointment to the Marcos Cabinet, Ople had been an advocate for the rights of OFWs. Last month, Ople took a two-week wellness break following the consecutive passing of her two elder brothers.

‘A great loss’

President Marcos described Ople’s death as a “great loss,” praising her for being “a great champion for the labor movement in the Philippines.”

“It’s a very, very sad news. I have lost a friend. The Philippines has lost a friend. Secretary Toots was a special person with a deep compassion really for the people that she had to care for, namely, the migrant workers,” Marcos said in a chance interview yesterday in Laguna.

“She very much followed in the tradition of Ka Blas Ople of excellence, of compassion. It is a great loss for all of us. It is a great loss for all of us who called her ‘my friend.’ It is a great loss for the Philippines, for the service that we know she could still have rendered,” he added, referring to Ople’s father, who served as labor secretary during the time of his late father and namesake.

“The Philippines now also mourns a great champion for the labor movement in the Philippines. She dedicated her life, in every waking moment, to the welfare of laborers in general and migrant workers in particular,” the President said in a Facebook post.

For her part, Vice President Sara Duterte described Ople as “a real patriot who dedicated her life to the welfare and protection of the fundamental rights of migrant Filipino workers and their families.”

“She was a beacon of hope and a source of strength for migrant workers caught in distressing situations while working abroad. She will be greatly missed,” Duterte said.

“We grieve with her loved ones and pray that they may find comfort in the special moments they shared together. She will leave a legacy that the nation will cherish forever,” she added.

Meanwhile, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma expressed sadness over the passing of Ople, whom he considered as a younger sister.

Laguesma said he last saw Ople during the July 24 State of the Nation Address of President Marcos Jr., and he felt that the latter was not really feeling well. Laguesma said he then told Ople that he will be praying for her good health.

Condolences

Lawmakers also expressed their condolences on Ople’s passing, saying her demise was a big loss to the thousands of OFWs.

“Ople’s demise is not only a loss to the Ople family but a big loss to the thousands of overseas Filipino workers whose welfare she has been championing even before she was appointed by President Marcos last year as DMW secretary,” Sen. Francis Escudero said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III and his wife Kat Pimentel “extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues” of Ople, saying, “Secretary Toots’ untimely passing is a great loss to our nation.”

“The untimely passing of Ople, a true public servant and ally, deeply saddened us,” Sen. Risa Hontiveros said. “She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to the welfare and well-being of overseas Filipino workers. Her work extended far beyond the call of duty, as she tirelessly advocated for fair labor practices, better working conditions and the protection of the rights of OFWs.”

In Congress, Speaker Martin Romualdez said that “migrant workers, and workers in general, have just lost a great and tireless champion in Secretary Ople. She was the first secretary of the department Congress had created to focus on attending to the welfare of millions of OFWs.”

For his part, House committee on overseas workers affairs and Kabayan party-list Rep. Ron Salo extended his condolences to the family of Secretary Ople, and the entire DMW.

“Secretary Ople was a true champion of the Filipino migrant workers. Her passing is a great loss to the entire Filipino nation,” Salo added.

OFW part-list Rep. Marissa Magsino committed that they will continue to advocate for policies that will improve the working conditions and benefits of migrant workers in honor of Ople.

Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Brian Yamsuan pointed out that Ople’s “integrity, strength of character and unwavering dedication to public service served as an inspiration to us all.”

Bacolod Rep. Greg Gasataya said Ople had enabled the transition of the DMW “into a haven for Filipino migrant workers where she had the chance to help thousands of laborers here and abroad, providing the long overdue provision of support and resources for adequate protection and representation.”

ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo underscored that Ople’s “commitment, passion and dedication in serving our country, her fellow Filipinos and protecting our OFWs is truly remarkable and have touched the lives of many.” — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Sheila Crisostomo