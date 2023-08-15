Cavitex to implement toll fee hike starting August 21

The second phase of Cavitex's road enhancements cover additional bridge lanes, which will widen the Parañaque, Wawa and Las Piñas bridges.

MANILA, Philippines — Additional toll fees will be collected at the Manila-Cavite Expressway starting next week following the authorization issued by the Toll Regulatory Board to the Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and its joint venture partner Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

The TRB on Monday issued the said statement in connection with the provisional adjusted toll fees at the R-1 Expressway (Seaside to Zaporte) and R-1 Expressway Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit).

"The CIC and the PRA filed a Petition for Periodic Toll Rate Adjustment in September 2017 pursuant to their right under the Toll Operation Agreement (TOA) which allows them to apply for an adjustment of the toll fees every three (3) years," according to the TRB.

"After an exhaustive review and compliance by CIC and PRA on the procedures and requirements set by the TRB, including the publication and posting of surety bond, the Notice to Start Toll Collection for the provisional adjusted toll fees was issued to CIC and PRA on August 11, 2023.The CIC and the PRA thereafter manifested to TRB their intention to collect the new toll fees starting August 21, 2023."

The current and new toll fees, incluside of value added tax, are as follows:

R1 (Seaside to Zapote)

Class 1: from P33 to P35

Class 2: from P67 to P70

Class 3: from P100 to P104

R1 Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit)

Class 1: from P64 to P73

Class 2: from P129 to P146

Class 3: from P194 to P219

Prior to this, the last increase for the R1 was implemented last May 12, 2022 for their 2011 and 2014 petitions and phase 2 enhancement works.

It will also be the first adjustment for the R1 Expressway Extension, Segment 4 since May 1, 2011.

"As a consideration and to provide relief to Public Utility Vehicle Operators, Jeepneys and Modern E-Jeepneys, Passenger Buses and UV Express will still enjoy the old rates for at least three (3) months from August 21, 2023," the board added.

"CIC and PRA have committed to re-activate their Abante Card Program, the details of which shall later be disseminated by CIC and PRA."

The CIC and PRA are thus expected to continue operations and carry out maintenance obligations in accordance with the required standards.

The aforementioned are also to complete their ongoing expansion and improvement projects such as the C5 Link, alonside enhancements on their Electronic Toll Collection System.

"All of these will benefit the tollway users of the Manila Cavite Toll Expressway by having a safe, fast and convenient travel," the TRB added.