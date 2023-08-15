^

Headlines

Cavitex to implement toll fee hike starting August 21

James Relativo - Philstar.com
August 15, 2023 | 5:15pm
Cavitex to implement toll fee hike starting August 21
The second phase of Cavitex's road enhancements cover additional bridge lanes, which will widen the Parañaque, Wawa and Las Piñas bridges.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Additional toll fees will be collected at the Manila-Cavite Expressway starting next week following the authorization issued by the Toll Regulatory Board to the Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) and its joint venture partner Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA).

The TRB on Monday issued the said statement in connection with the provisional adjusted toll fees at the R-1 Expressway (Seaside to Zaporte) and R-1 Expressway Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit).

"The CIC and the PRA filed a Petition for Periodic Toll Rate Adjustment in September 2017 pursuant to their right under the Toll Operation Agreement (TOA) which allows them to apply for an adjustment of the toll fees every three (3) years," according to the TRB.

"After an exhaustive review and compliance by CIC and PRA on the procedures and requirements set by the TRB, including the publication and posting of surety bond, the Notice to Start Toll Collection for the provisional adjusted toll fees was issued to CIC and PRA on August 11, 2023.The CIC and the PRA thereafter manifested to TRB their intention to collect the new toll fees starting August 21, 2023."

 

 

The current and new toll fees, incluside of value added tax, are as follows:

R1 (Seaside to Zapote)

  • Class 1: from P33 to P35
  • Class 2: from P67 to P70
  • Class 3: from P100 to P104

R1 Extension, Segment 4 (Zapote to Kawit)

  • Class 1: from P64 to P73
  • Class 2: from P129 to P146
  • Class 3: from P194 to P219

Prior to this, the last increase for the R1 was implemented last May 12, 2022 for their 2011 and 2014 petitions and phase 2 enhancement works.

It will also be the first adjustment for the R1 Expressway Extension, Segment 4 since May 1, 2011.

"As a consideration and to provide relief to Public Utility Vehicle Operators, Jeepneys and Modern E-Jeepneys, Passenger Buses and UV Express will still enjoy the old rates for at least three (3) months from August 21, 2023," the board added.

"CIC and PRA have committed to re-activate their Abante Card Program, the details of which shall later be disseminated by CIC and PRA."

The CIC and PRA are thus expected to continue operations and carry out maintenance obligations in accordance with the required standards.

The aforementioned are also to complete their ongoing expansion and improvement projects such as the C5 Link, alonside enhancements on their Electronic Toll Collection System.

"All of these will benefit the tollway users of the Manila Cavite Toll Expressway by having a safe, fast and convenient travel," the TRB added.

vuukle comment

CAVITEX

TOLL

TOLL REGULATORY BOARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
June or August? No Marcos preference on school opening

June or August? No Marcos preference on school opening

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
When it comes to proposals for schools to return to the pre-pandemic academic calendar, President Marcos has no preference...
Headlines
fbtw
Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

Asserting sea rights: 70 percent for diplomacy, 65 percent for military moves

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
Seven out of 10 Filipino adults want the Marcos administration to assert the Philippines’ territorial rights in the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
China may be monitoring resupply to Sierra Madre &ndash; PCG

China may be monitoring resupply to Sierra Madre – PCG

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Chinese may be regularly monitoring Filipino vessels heading for Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, as shown by the prompt...
Headlines
fbtw
DA to inspect rice warehouses for hoarding

DA to inspect rice warehouses for hoarding

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture Inspectorate and Enforcement group will inspect warehouses amid allegations of manipulation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oil price hike: P1.90 for gasoline; P1.50 for diesel

Oil price hike: P1.90 for gasoline; P1.50 for diesel

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Further increases in pump prices will be implemented by oil firms today, extending the price hikes for diesel and kerosene...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Australia stage first ever amphibious exercise

Philippines, Australia stage first ever amphibious exercise

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
The first-ever bilateral amphibious exercise between the Philippines and Australia will involve training on amphibious assaults...
Headlines
fbtw
Campaign launched to protect youth vs fake news

Campaign launched to protect youth vs fake news

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
As Filipinos have become more dependent on the internet, President Marcos has launched a campaign aimed at giving the public...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No public funds spent on Palace fashion show&rsquo;

‘No public funds spent on Palace fashion show’

By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Malacañang defended yesterday a fashion show held inside the Palace last week, saying no public funds were...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with