Oil firms to hike fuel prices on August 15 anew

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies announced on Monday that prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene will increase on Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive week of price adjustments for gasoline and sixth for diesel and kerosene, respectively.

On average, gasoline prices increase by P1.90 per liter while diesel prices by P1.50/liter. Not all oil companies will implement a price hike for kerosene. However, three of them plan to increase it by P2.50/liter.

Some petroleum firms have not announced price adjustments for August 15. Among these are Petron, Phoenix, Total and Flying V.

Since July 11, all three categories of oil have undergone consecutive surges in prices. Diesel has risen by P12.30/liter, kerosene by P11.15/liter and gasoline by P7.55/liter during the same period.

— Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores