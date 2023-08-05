MMDA to issue notice of violation vs construction firm for blocking traffic

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is set to issue a notice of violation against an unnamed construction company for allegedly blocking the flow of vehicular traffic at their construction site.

In a statement, MMDA acting chairperson Don Artes said that that the agency would not tolerate "obstruction in any form."

"Traffic rules against any encroachments and road obstructions apply to all. Imposition of fines and penalties against private contractors is not new. It has long been a practice for us to implement such," said Artes.

"As a matter of fact, we have issued a number of notices of violation against companies and contractors obstructing the road which causes traffic build-up."

Philstar.com reached out to the MMDA public information office for clarification on their statement but is still awaiting a response.

The MMDA supplied the media with samples of various "notice of violations" (work stoppage hold order) dating from February 21 to July 20, 2023.

None of the respondents were named. However, all of which were said to have violated the Republic Act 7924 Section 3- and MMDA Regulation No. 11-002 Series of 2011 fregulating from MMA Ordinance No. 2, Series of 1991.

The notices instructed the violators to stop all construction activities immediately, warning that their representatives would be summoned before the MMDA offices, in addition to facing fines.

The MMDA earlier imposed a penalty on a private contractor with road works along EDSA due to a similar obstruction.

Artes issued a reminder to contractors to keep construction sites clear at all times, emphasizing that obstructing vehicular traffic with heavy equipment and vehicles would lead to penalties.