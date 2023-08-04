^

Headlines

Legality of confidential funds does not justify its huge allocation — lawmaker

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 4:48pm
Legality of confidential funds does not justify its huge allocation â€” lawmaker
Vice President Sara Duterte together with Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez welcomed President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on September 8, 2022 evening as he arrived from his state visit from Indonesia and Singapore.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The public should not be kept in the dark about how government agencies plan to spend their huge allocation of confidential and intelligence funds despite government rules allowing its use for classified purposes, an opposition lawmaker said Friday.

Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) argued against the “secret” nature of the CIF and criticized its huge allocations in the proposed budget for 2024.

“The existence of “rules” in the availment and utilization of intelligence and confidential funds does not justify the enormity and widespread allocations of these secret funds,,” Lagman said.

Around P10.14 billion in confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) are in the proposed P5.768-trillion budget for 2024, according to a copy of the 2024 NEP and the Department of Budget and Management.

Broken down, P4.5 billion will go to the Office of the President — the largest chunk — while around P1.7 billion will be allocated to the Department of National Defense. 

Vice President Sara Duterte also stands to get P650 million through both the Office of the Vice President (P500 million) and the Department of Education (?150 million). Compared to 2023, this marks at least a 500% increase in the CIFs allocated to the education department. 

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said in a briefing Thursday that the proposed amount of CIFs for 2024 is "almost the same" as the allocation for 2023. 

Lagman called for a mechanism to audit the way agencies will spend the controversial fund.

“The bulk of the intelligence and confidential funds must be included, if ever, in the agencies' Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) to assure the regular and transparent auditing process, rather than the present furtive auditing procedures behind closed doors between the audited and the auditor,” Lagman said.

Meanwhile, Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers) also criticized the CIFs allocated in the proposed 2024 budget and called it "presidential pork in the form of CIF."  

Castro questioned why agencies with “no business” in conducting intelligence operations stand to get huge sums of CIFs, while Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party) criticized the hefty allocations of confidential funds “vulnerable to corruption” despite an economic downturn for the country. 

"Is this intentional in order to conceal the continuation of programs targeting progressive groups and individuals? The CIF allocation for the Office of the President, supposedly a civilian office, is even higher than the combined CIF of the entire Department of National Defense and the Philippine National Police," Brosas said.

Confidential and intelligence funds are budget allocations reserved for costs associated with an agency’s surveillance and intelligence-gathering activities. 

Confidential funds, as the name implies, cover expenses linked to confidential surveillance tasks within government agencies. Similarly, intelligence funds are for intelligence expenses related to information-gathering activities of uniformed and military personnel and intelligence practitioners.

RELATED: Confidential and intelligence funds explained 

Auditing CIFs is largely dependent on the transparent and accurate submissions of government agencies with these funds. However, a 2015 joint circular requires these entities to present a detailed physical and financial plan when requesting such funds. This plan should include estimated amounts for each project, activity, and program.  

Opposition lawmakers have also likened CIFs to pork barrel in the past, which the Supreme Court considered unconstitutional in 2013. — with reports by Xave Gregorio

vuukle comment

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Hidden hate and lies: How &lsquo;covert&rsquo; political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

Hidden hate and lies: How ‘covert’ political influencers ran the show of 2022 elections

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Content creators engaged in covert political campaigning during the 2022 elections were paid a premium for their unique ability...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

BIR affirms mandatory discounts for elderly, PWDs

1 day ago
Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has categorically declared the mandatory nature of the benefits granted to...
Headlines
fbtw
Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

Aboitiz to buy Coke Philippines for $1.8 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Aboitiz Group, the Cebu-based conglomerate currently led by Sabin Aboitiz, has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners...
Headlines
fbtw
P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

P30 million yearly: BSP, finance chiefs highest paid government officials

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Executives of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have dominated anew the Commission on Audit’s annual list of highest paid...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM chief defends fund hike for intel, Marcos trips

DBM chief defends fund hike for intel, Marcos trips

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The higher allocation in the proposed 2024 budget for intelligence and confidential funds as well as for President Marcos’...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

Over 200 corporate officers face tax evasion raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Over 200 corporate officers of various companies are facing criminal complaints before the Department of Justice for alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

Gatchalian: Process observed in Waterfront reclamation project

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has maintained that processes were observed involving the 318-hectare reclamation project of the Waterfront...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

SWS: More Pinoys went hungry in Q2

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
More Filipinos have experienced involuntary hunger in the second quarter of the year, a recent survey conducted by Social...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

Senate sets probe on severe flooding in Luzon

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Senators Joel Villanueva and Imee Marcos have filed resolutions to investigate the national government’s failure in...
Headlines
fbtw
NLEX Connector Road toll charges start August 8

NLEX Connector Road toll charges start August 8

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 17 hours ago
Starting Aug. 8, motorists will have to pay a fee for the use of the North Luzon Expressway Connector Road, ending more than...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with