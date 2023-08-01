^

Headlines

Marcos: Government to fully back Palaro athletes’ development

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
August 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos: Government to fully back Palaro athletesâ€™ development
Pro basketball player Mark Barroca and volleyball star Bea de Leon join captains of the regional teams of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa during the lighting of the cauldron to open the games at the Marikina Sports Center yesterday.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos reiterated yesterday his administration’s commitment to support the country’s athletes even as he encouraged young Filipinos to participate in sports to imbibe good values like discipline and resilience.

“I assure you that this government remains steadfast in developing the prowess of our young athletes and in championing their well-being,” Marcos said in his speech during the opening of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Center.

“This administration believes in the transformative power of sports, not only in improving one’s strength and agility but also in building up character and discipline,” he said.
Marcos said the Palarong Pambansa – the country’s largest youth sporting event involving elementary and high school student-athletes – has produced famous Filipino athletes.

“These kinds of events – the Palarong Pambansa, Palarong Panlalawigan – are where famous Filipinos, who are recognized not only here in the Philippines but the whole world, are produced,” the President said.

“I am certain many of our participants here one day we’ll be watching in international competition as we have become a force in terms of international sports,” Marcos said.

He also urged the Department of Education (DepEd) and the local government units to continue encouraging the youth to participate in sports where they would learn the values of discipline and resilience in the realization of their goals.

“Along with these, we will foster discipline, accountability, teamwork, all of which are crucial for personal, social and professional growth,” the President said.

Among those who joined the President at the event were Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Marikina 1st District Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro and Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

Spearheaded by the DepEd, the Palarong Pambansa is being held after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the theme, “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag.”

From July 29 to Aug. 5, approximately 9,172 athletes, coaches and officials from the country’s 17 regions are competing in 34 disciplines that include games for the differently abled.

This year’s sporting event also revives traditional Filipino games called the larong lahi, featuring kadang-kadang, tumbang preso and patintero as exhibition events to preserve and promote the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Likewise, the para games, weightlifting and obstacle course racing are listed as exhibition sports while dance sports, pencak silat and e-sports are included as demonstration sports.

vuukle comment

PRESIDENT MARCOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

Walang pasok: Class, gov't work suspensions for July 31 due to 'Falcon'

14 hours ago
As Typhoon Falcon intensifies amid recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Egay, some local government units have announced...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon
play

LIVE updates: Typhoon Falcon

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Falcon," the sixth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels

'Falcon' rains raise Angat Dam, other Luzon dams' water levels

9 hours ago
The water levels in Angat Dam in Bulacan and other dams in Luzon continue to rise from their minimum operating level following...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hike set August 2, ticket prices announced

LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hike set August 2, ticket prices announced

10 hours ago
The DOTr approved petitions to increase ticket prices at the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2), which will...
Headlines
fbtw
'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

'Falcon' intensifies into severe tropical storm, enhances 'habagat'

1 day ago
Falcon is threatening more floods and landslides as provinces battered by Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) were...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH warns vs dengue, leptospirosis

DOH warns vs dengue, leptospirosis

By Rhodina Villanueva | 50 minutes ago
More than 80,000 cases of dengue have been recorded in the country, according to the Department of Health, which also reported...
Headlines
fbtw
MTRCB summons &lsquo;Showtime&rsquo; producers over &lsquo;indecent act&rsquo;

MTRCB summons ‘Showtime’ producers over ‘indecent act’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 50 minutes ago
Noontime variety show “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda allegedly committed an “indecent act”...
Headlines
fbtw
Egay deaths hit 25; monsoon rains, flooding to continue

Egay deaths hit 25; monsoon rains, flooding to continue

By Bella Cariaso | 50 minutes ago
The total number of deaths due to heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides and other incidents arising from the effects of Typhoon...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo wants Marina, PCG probed on boat accident

Tulfo wants Marina, PCG probed on boat accident

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 50 minutes ago
As the Senate prepares to investigate the capsizing of a passenger boat in Laguna Lake that killed 27 people, Sen. Raffy Tulfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with