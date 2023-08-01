Marcos: Government to fully back Palaro athletesâ€™ development

Marcos: Government to fully back Palaro athletes’ development

Pro basketball player Mark Barroca and volleyball star Bea de Leon join captains of the regional teams of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa during the lighting of the cauldron to open the games at the Marikina Sports Center yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos reiterated yesterday his administration’s commitment to support the country’s athletes even as he encouraged young Filipinos to participate in sports to imbibe good values like discipline and resilience.

“I assure you that this government remains steadfast in developing the prowess of our young athletes and in championing their well-being,” Marcos said in his speech during the opening of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa at the Marikina Sports Center.

“This administration believes in the transformative power of sports, not only in improving one’s strength and agility but also in building up character and discipline,” he said.

Marcos said the Palarong Pambansa – the country’s largest youth sporting event involving elementary and high school student-athletes – has produced famous Filipino athletes.

“These kinds of events – the Palarong Pambansa, Palarong Panlalawigan – are where famous Filipinos, who are recognized not only here in the Philippines but the whole world, are produced,” the President said.

“I am certain many of our participants here one day we’ll be watching in international competition as we have become a force in terms of international sports,” Marcos said.

He also urged the Department of Education (DepEd) and the local government units to continue encouraging the youth to participate in sports where they would learn the values of discipline and resilience in the realization of their goals.

“Along with these, we will foster discipline, accountability, teamwork, all of which are crucial for personal, social and professional growth,” the President said.

Among those who joined the President at the event were Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Marikina 1st District Rep. Marjorie Ann Teodoro and Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

Spearheaded by the DepEd, the Palarong Pambansa is being held after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the theme, “Batang Malakas, Bansang Matatag.”

From July 29 to Aug. 5, approximately 9,172 athletes, coaches and officials from the country’s 17 regions are competing in 34 disciplines that include games for the differently abled.

This year’s sporting event also revives traditional Filipino games called the larong lahi, featuring kadang-kadang, tumbang preso and patintero as exhibition events to preserve and promote the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Likewise, the para games, weightlifting and obstacle course racing are listed as exhibition sports while dance sports, pencak silat and e-sports are included as demonstration sports.