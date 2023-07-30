^

Headlines

Online classes over suspensions during disasters 'unrealistic, inhumane' — group

Philstar.com
July 30, 2023 | 2:31pm
Online classes over suspensions during disasters 'unrealistic, inhumane' â€” group
Residents wade through floodwaters left by torrential rains of Typhoon Doksuri in Calumpit, Bulacan province on July 29, 2023.
AFP / Earvin Perias

MANILA, Philippines — Conducting online classes instead of suspending classes during disasters is “unrealistic and insensitive” as it may not be feasible for students and educators dealing with the impacts of calamities, a teachers’ group said Sunday. 

“In situations like typhoons and calamities, safety is our priority. How do we conduct online classes when your learner and his/her family is currently flooded?” Alliance of Concerned Teachers chairperson Vladimer Quetua said.

Department of Education spokesperson Michael Poa said in a post-State of the Nation Address forum last week that the agency is not suspending classes during calamities “to maximize learning continuity since we are in learning recovery mode.” Poa added that learners are expected to continue their education at home during disasters. 

Quetua, however, said this approach is “unjust and inhumane.”

“We understand the need to address the learning crisis, but in times when it’s more necessary to save lives, DepEd should not only focus on learning recovery,” he said in Filipino. 

According to DepEd’s updated guidelines on the cancellation of classes issued in 2022, modular distance learning, performance tasks, projects or make up classes shall be implemented in the event of suspended classes to ensure that learning competencies and objectives are still met. 

The policy stated that in-person, online classes and work in public elementary and high schools are automatically suspended in areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, orange and red rainfall warning and flood warning. Classes are automatically canceled in areas under Intensify 5 or above following an earthquake. 

DepEd also issued a memorandum earlier this year allowing schools to shift to alternative delivery modes during extreme weather events. 

Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) battered Luzon last week, triggering floods and landslides, and forcing the cancellation of classes and the evacuation of thousands of people. 

A new cyclone, Severe Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Khanun), is threatening more rain as areas hit by Egay were still trying to recover. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR/Janvic Mateo

vuukle comment

ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Binaril kahit patay na': Ericson Acosta's autopsy report raises doubts on AFP's encounter narrative

'Binaril kahit patay na': Ericson Acosta's autopsy report raises doubts on AFP's encounter narrative

By James Relativo | 20 hours ago
An autopsy report on the slain peasant organizer and NDFP consultant Ericson Acosta was presented Saturday, fueling more questions...
Headlines
fbtw
Tropical Storm Falcon strengthens as typhoon looms

Tropical Storm Falcon strengthens as typhoon looms

By James Relativo | 22 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon further intensified as it accelerates northward over the Philippine Sea, said the state weather bureau...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos visits calamity areas in North

Marcos visits calamity areas in North

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos vowed to provide the needs of areas affected by Typhoon Egay and to have their electricity restored as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Falcon to enhance southwest monsoon

Falcon to enhance southwest monsoon

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon is forecast to develop into a typhoon today, and while it remains far from Philippine landmass it may...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP monitoring traders for hoarding, profiteering

PNP monitoring traders for hoarding, profiteering

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Police are on the lookout for unscrupulous traders involved in hoarding of goods in areas placed under a state of calamity...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Laguna Lake tragedy: Who&rsquo;s really to blame?

Laguna Lake tragedy: Who’s really to blame?

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
While some survivors of the capsized passenger boat in Laguna de Bay off Binangonan, Rizal accused the Philippine Coast Guard...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos declares August 8-14 as Philippine Space Week

Marcos declares August 8-14 as Philippine Space Week

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Aug. 8 to 14 of every year as “Philippine Space Week” to highlight the value of...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 300 graduate summa cum laude in UP Diliman

Over 300 graduate summa cum laude in UP Diliman

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
A record-breaking 305 students will graduate summa cum laude from the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia grants P55 million for Philippines resiliency project

Australia grants P55 million for Philippines resiliency project

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation has received a P55-million grant from the Australian government for the implementation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with