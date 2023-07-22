^

Group secures permit for SONA 2023 protest along Commonwealth Avenue, QC gov't says

Philstar.com
July 22, 2023 | 4:19pm
Group secures permit for SONA 2023 protest along Commonwealth Avenue, QC gov't says
Progressive groups march along Commonwealth avenue in Quezon city to hold the People's SONA in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s first state of the nation address on July 25 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government said it has issued a permit to the progressive group Bayan, authorizing them to hold a protest along Commonwealth Avenue during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 24.

Bayan's application for the People's SONA protest was approved with a time window from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., covering the stretch of Commonwealth Avenue leading up to Tandang Sora Avenue.

Based on the permit, the the Quezon City government has no objections to the rally, on the condition that all guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will be followed. 

“The city interposes no objection to the aforementioned activity, provided that all guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force of the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will be strictly observed and that the normal flow of traffic will not be impeded during the entire activity,” the permit read.

The scheduled protest aims to provide a platform for various groups to voice their concerns against alleged "corruption, cronyism and abuses of the presidency."

International protests have also been slated to take place during the week, with demonstrations planned in multiple states and embassies abroad, including the United States, Asia Pacific and Canada.
 
At least 25,000 state security forces and force multipliers will secure Marcos’ second public address. The Philippine National Police assured the public that a policy of maximum tolerance will be upheld while dealing with protesters.

