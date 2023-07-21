DICT launches new eGov PH features for govâ€™t transparency, transactions

DICT launches new eGov PH features for gov’t transparency, transactions

In this July 18, 2023 photo, DICT unveils eLGU and eReport to boost the Marcos government’s digitalization drive.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) launched on Monday the E-Local Government Unit (eLGU) and eReport, two new features integrated into the national government’s mobile application eGov PH for transparency and speedy transactions.

These systems are part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Philippine Development Plan, aiming to unburden the public from bureaucratic government processes, ensure transparency and improve present digitalization efforts.

“This will complement our efforts in eliminating unnecessary layers of bureaucracy as well as making government transactions easier and more efficient,” Marcos said during the launch in Malacañang.

While the eLGU provides Filipinos an online way to avail of government services, the eReport feature allows citizens to directly report complaints, crimes and emergency incidents to the government.

“By taking advantage of the new technologies, we open doors to boundless possibilities, promote transparency, and engage our communities towards more opportunities and progress,” Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who was also present at the launch, said.

What does the eLGU offer?

The public may avail of a number of services from their local government through the eLGU. Here are the available services on the eGov PH app:

Business permit licensing

Notice of violations

Notification system

Occupational and Health certificates

Local civil registry

Community tax

Business tax

Real property tax

Barangay clearance

DICT has partnered with the Anti-Red Tape Authority to help ensure efficient transactions for the public, hoping to eliminate “unnecessary layers of bureaucracy.”

About 23.5% of the 894 LGU Integrated Business Permits and Licensing Systems users have transitioned to the eLGU platform.

What does the eReport offer?

Should the public encounter any emergency, witness, or experience a crime, they may streamline their complaints and reports to the eReport feature.

The new feature is linked to the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) own application called iReport. This allows citizens to make real-time reports from their smartphones and automatically be forwarded to the nearest PNP and/or Bureau of Fire Protection station.

Unlike eReport, however, PNP’s iReport does not require data or internet connection.

To access these two features, the public will have to install the eGov PH application on their phone and verify their identities by filling up forms and submitting valid government IDs.

RELATED: How to register to eGov PH Super App

eGov PH was only released in June 2023 in accordance with the E-Governance Act signed prior to Marcos’ first State of the Nation Address. —Intern, Dominique Nicole Flores