Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 17
July 17, 2023 | 9:03am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced class suspension on July 17, Monday, due to continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).
State weather forecasters are also monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao that could develop into a tropical cyclone in coming days. PAGASA said the LPA is located 1,070 kilometers east of northeast Mindanao, and may enter the Philippine area of responsibility later Monday.
Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes:
