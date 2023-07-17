Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on July 17

Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units have announced class suspension on July 17, Monday, due to continuous rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

State weather forecasters are also monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao that could develop into a tropical cyclone in coming days. PAGASA said the LPA is located 1,070 kilometers east of northeast Mindanao, and may enter the Philippine area of responsibility later Monday.

Below is a live list of cities, municipalities and provinces that have canceled classes: