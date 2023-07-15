DFA confirms death of OFW in Hong Kong

However, the name of the Filipina and the circumstances surrounding her employment as well as other details are being withheld on the request of the victim’s family.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed the death of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Hong Kong whose body was found at the Tsing Yi public pier on July 13.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for migrant workers Paul Cortes yesterday told radio dzBB that the Philippine consulate and the Hong Kong police have confirmed that a body trapped in a waterway was indeed found by joggers.

“The consulate is working very closely with the employer to bring home the remains and, of course, what needs to be availed by the OFW like back wages,” he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Cortes said Philippine authorities are coordinating with Hong Kong police but so far, no exact cause of death has been established and there is no reason yet to suspect foul play.

He said the body was found in a state of decomposition as it was swollen and discolored. No suicide note was found.

Cortes said the Philippines has full trust and confidence in law enforcement authorities in Hong Kong and is confident that a speedy and efficient probe will be conducted.