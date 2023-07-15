President Marcos on ‘Barbie’ movie: A work of fiction

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. attends the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Navy at their headquarters along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on May 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Describing it as a work of fiction, President Marcos does not see any problem in allowing the release of the movie “Barbie” in Philippine cinemas.

The President’s remark came after some senators expressed concern over the supposed depiction of a map in the movie that shows China’s alleged territorial claims in the South China Sea through the so-called nine-dash line.

“They said it’s a good (movie),” Marcos told reporters in Filipino in a chance interview in Northern Samar yesterday.

“Of course, they’re saying it included the so-called boundary line. My response to that, what do you expect? It’s a work of fiction,” he said.

?The President was in Northern Samar for the inauguration of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road project.

He also led the distribution of various government assistance in the province.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board has approved the release of the Warner Bros. movie in the country.

Sen. Francis Tolentino earlier said the film violates Filipino fisherfolks’ rights in the West Philippine Sea after it included in one of its scenes a map showing China’s invalidated nine-dash line.

In 2016, The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines, invalidating Beijing’s nine-dash-line claim over the South China Sea.