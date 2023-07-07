DepEd to launch reading, math and science programs in learning recovery plan

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Education will launch three new national programs focused on reading, science and mathematics this school year as part of its latest efforts to address students’ poor competencies in core subjects.

According to DepEd Order No. 13, s. 2023, which was publicized on Monday, DepEd has adopted a National Learning Recovery Program that underscores the need to address learning losses among students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of in-person schooling.

Under DepEd’s learning recovery program, the department will roll out a national reading program, national mathematics program and a national science and technology program.

The recovery program will also prioritize the conduct of a voluntary learning camp covering all subjects during the school break from July to August.

Signed by Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte, the order states that DepEd’s learning recovery program is designed to improve students’ numeracy and literacy and strengthen the education sector’s learning recovery.

DepEd said it also remains committed to addressing Filipino learners’ low performance in international and national assessments, according to the program rationale.

The Philippines ranked the lowest in reading comprehension and second lowest in science and mathematics in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment, which tested 15 year olds across 79 countries.

Meanwhile, results of the 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) showed that 27% of Filipino students in Grade 5 were only able to recognize single words, while only 10% developed enough reading skills to properly transition to high school. A high percentage of Filipino students were also in the lowest ranking for mathematical and writing literacy.

Back to basics

DepEd is expected to issue the policy guidelines for the three programs within 90 days, but its brief description for each has given an early glimpse of its heightened focus on improving students’ foundational skills in reading, science and math this school year.

Duterte also mentioned the need to improve students’ literacy skills as a priority during the department’s first Basic Education Report in January.

DepEd gave the following descriptions for each program in the department order:

National Reading Program: This program will "promote literacy development from Key Stages 1 to 3." It will have two tiers: a core reading program and a supplemental reading program. It will be held at the end of the school year and is sustained in the regular school year.

National Mathematics Program: This program aims to improve the numeracy and mathematics competencies of students across all grade levels. Specifically, it targets students' "shared understanding of numeracy and its critical connections with mathematics and the real world." It will also “increase the availability of broad and reliable data on numeracy and mathematics progress and achievement.”

National Science and Technology Program. The program targets the "development of scientific and technological literacy" of Grades 4-10 students. It aims to stoke students' interest in the "conduct of science investigation" and "promote innovation and creativity through exploration activities." It also aims to "foster an early appreciation for STEM."