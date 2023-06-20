^

Headlines

QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 1:47pm
QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting
"200 bicycles for our working class QCitizens!" said QC Mayor Joy Belmonte this Tuesday in a statement released in Filipino.
From QC Mayor Joy Belmonte's Twitter account

MANILA, Philippines — Working class citizens from Quezon City will now have a healthier and cheaper way to get around Metro Manila after the local government gave away hundreds of bicycles to residents — this following the announcement of LRT-1 and LRT-2 fare hikes.

"[Two hundred] bicycles for our working class QCitizens!" said QC Mayor Joy Belmonte this Tuesday in a statement released in Filipino.

"The local government gave away bicycles to QCtizen workers hailing from the first to 6th district for them to save up on commuting costs."

The announcement came literally just a day after the Department of Transportation confirmed the approval of a P2.29 increase in the minimum fare for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines 1 and 2 beginning on August 2.

Because of this, the minimum boarding fee for the two LRT lines would be raised to P13.29 from the current P11, this alongside the P1.21 per kilometer charge from the current P1 per kilometer.

This was announced even after an earlier order by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to defer the increases due to rising inflation. A similar fare hike petition is also set for re-filing for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) in about two weeks. 

"This is another way for our QCitizens to develop a healthier body and to help address the problem of air pollution," added Belmonte.

Biking has seen a recent resurgence in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic as residents found it harder to get around due to the lockdowns and then closures of public transportation against the deadly virus.

As of June 19, a total of 4.15 million COVID-19 cases has been reported in the Philippines since the virus entered the country in 2020. Around 66,482 people have died in the country due to the illness.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

BICYCLE

FARE HIKES

JOY BELMONTE

LRT-1

LRT-2

QUEZON CITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
FE.1 is a sublineage of XBB added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and...
Headlines
fbtw
Highest dip in Angat water level recorded

Highest dip in Angat water level recorded

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday recorded the highest daily drop...
Headlines
fbtw
Government hospitals to employ nursing grads who failed board exams

Government hospitals to employ nursing grads who failed board exams

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Nursing graduates who failed their board exam with scores between 70-74 percent will be employed in government hospitals,...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s lava fronts may breach &lsquo;no man&rsquo;s land&rsquo;

Mayon’s lava fronts may breach ‘no man’s land’

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
A sustained oozing out of fresh and fiery volcanic materials from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano continued on its seventh...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: Financial support not solely husband&rsquo;s duty

SC: Financial support not solely husband’s duty

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Supreme Court has ruled that a husband’s failure or inability to provide financial support to his wife does not...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

BTA bill seeks proper labeling of food with pork, by-products in BARMM restos

3 hours ago
If passed, establishments in BARMM will be required to comply with labeling, display and advertisement regulations that will...
Headlines
fbtw
Global competitiveness: Philippine drops 4 spots to 52nd

Global competitiveness: Philippine drops 4 spots to 52nd

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
Despite posting improvements in its overall economic performance, the Philippines has dropped four steps in this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-1, LRT-2 to hike fares starting August 2

LRT-1, LRT-2 to hike fares starting August 2

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Commuters face an increase of P2.29 in the minimum fare for the Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines 1 and 2 beginning on Aug....
Headlines
fbtw
Bill seeks return to old school calendar

Bill seeks return to old school calendar

By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives is pushing for the school calendar to revert to June to March from the...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon Volcano unrest similar to 2014 eruption &ndash; Phivolcs chief

Mayon Volcano unrest similar to 2014 eruption – Phivolcs chief

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
The current state of unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay is similar to its eruption in 2014, but a violent eruption still cannot...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with